Secrets to growing healthy basil

ANNE WRITES: WHY IS BASIL SO DIFFICULT TO GROW? I planted some seeds in the ground in March with no success. I visited a local nursery and they only had sweet basil and Thai basil. What is the difference between the two? I am determined to grow basil and be a better gardener now that I have more time on my hands.

With a little knowledge you should be able to grow basil successfully.

Basil is very fussy about cooler temperatures and soil warmth. The soil should be 75 to 85 degrees for successful germination. The ground soil was probably not that warm when you planted, and there may have been inconsistent warmer-weather temperatures. The germination rate for tiny basil seeds is only 60%, so it is usually seeded heavily for best results. Planting basil seeds in containers often guarantees success and allows you to move the container for the ideal sun exposure.

Dark-colored pots filled with potting soil and placed in a sunny location will then be ready for seeding. Dark plastic pots hold the heat best. Be patient and wait for the weather to warm up the soil. Use a soil temperature meter to check the soil temperature accurately. Plant the seeds 2 to 3 inches apart, carefully covering them with 1/8 inch of soil. Watering with a fine spray while the seeds are germinating is important.

Basil does best growing in soil with a pH range of 5.5 to 6.5. Using good potting soil ensures the correct pH for healthy growth. Basil has shallow roots and requires daily water. Because of overseeding, the new seedlings will be too close to one another. Using sharp, small scissors, cut and thin the emerging seedlings so they are 3 to 4 inches apart. Basil does transplant easily, so now is the time to try transplanting the growing starts into another sunny ground location, if you want. Give them space to grow!

To answer your additional question, there are many varieties of basil, each having different leaf colors, from purple to pale green and even variegated leaves. Each variety has different sizes of growth from low, rounded forms to taller, upright branching forms.

Sweet basil has many different scents and flavors such as licorice, anise, allspice and “fino verde,” which is slightly spicy, to name a few.

Thai basil, a compact grower, has narrow leaves, an anise-like scent and a spiciness lacking in sweet basil varieties. The purple stems are square. It is used in soups, stirfry and curry since its flavor holds up well in these dishes.

The numerous choices become very personal according to one’s attraction to scents and flavors emitted by these fragrant plants. In the nursery, carefully brush your hand over the leaves to determine if the basil is the best choice for you.

Basil care tips: Remove flowers on established basil plants to prevent seed production (unless you are saving the seeds). Frequently pinch back stems to lower leaves. The plant will be fuller. Harvest stems and keep in water-filled containers in the kitchen for a pleasant fragrance and for cooking.

LENE C. ASKS: Several seasons ago I seeded the dainty and feathery-appearing Love In A Mist plant. Now it has reseeded and taken over the garden. The flowers are a beautiful blue and the seedpods are interesting, so I have always hated to pull up the plant and now it is too late. A friend said it is edible. Is that true?