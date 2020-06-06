Subscribe

Secrets to growing healthy basil

DANA LOZANO AND GWEN KILCHHERR
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2020, 8:07PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ANNE WRITES: WHY IS BASIL SO DIFFICULT TO GROW? I planted some seeds in the ground in March with no success. I visited a local nursery and they only had sweet basil and Thai basil. What is the difference between the two? I am determined to grow basil and be a better gardener now that I have more time on my hands.

With a little knowledge you should be able to grow basil successfully.

Basil is very fussy about cooler temperatures and soil warmth. The soil should be 75 to 85 degrees for successful germination. The ground soil was probably not that warm when you planted, and there may have been inconsistent warmer-weather temperatures. The germination rate for tiny basil seeds is only 60%, so it is usually seeded heavily for best results. Planting basil seeds in containers often guarantees success and allows you to move the container for the ideal sun exposure.

Dark-colored pots filled with potting soil and placed in a sunny location will then be ready for seeding. Dark plastic pots hold the heat best. Be patient and wait for the weather to warm up the soil. Use a soil temperature meter to check the soil temperature accurately. Plant the seeds 2 to 3 inches apart, carefully covering them with 1/8 inch of soil. Watering with a fine spray while the seeds are germinating is important.

Basil does best growing in soil with a pH range of 5.5 to 6.5. Using good potting soil ensures the correct pH for healthy growth. Basil has shallow roots and requires daily water. Because of overseeding, the new seedlings will be too close to one another. Using sharp, small scissors, cut and thin the emerging seedlings so they are 3 to 4 inches apart. Basil does transplant easily, so now is the time to try transplanting the growing starts into another sunny ground location, if you want. Give them space to grow!

To answer your additional question, there are many varieties of basil, each having different leaf colors, from purple to pale green and even variegated leaves. Each variety has different sizes of growth from low, rounded forms to taller, upright branching forms.

Sweet basil has many different scents and flavors such as licorice, anise, allspice and “fino verde,” which is slightly spicy, to name a few.

Thai basil, a compact grower, has narrow leaves, an anise-like scent and a spiciness lacking in sweet basil varieties. The purple stems are square. It is used in soups, stirfry and curry since its flavor holds up well in these dishes.

The numerous choices become very personal according to one’s attraction to scents and flavors emitted by these fragrant plants. In the nursery, carefully brush your hand over the leaves to determine if the basil is the best choice for you.

Basil care tips: Remove flowers on established basil plants to prevent seed production (unless you are saving the seeds). Frequently pinch back stems to lower leaves. The plant will be fuller. Harvest stems and keep in water-filled containers in the kitchen for a pleasant fragrance and for cooking.

hhhhhh

LENE C. ASKS: Several seasons ago I seeded the dainty and feathery-appearing Love In A Mist plant. Now it has reseeded and taken over the garden. The flowers are a beautiful blue and the seedpods are interesting, so I have always hated to pull up the plant and now it is too late. A friend said it is edible. Is that true?

Yes. Its botanical name is nigella damascena and it is part of the ranunculacea plant family. The tiny black seeds that form in the “interesting” seedpods are digestable and have a strawberry scent and a peppery nutmeg taste. Dried seeds are included in Egyptian, Greek and Indian cuisines. They also can be collected and roasted.

Love In A Mist is an herbal plant that originated in southwest Asia and the Mediterranean. The best way to eliminate this dainty plant is by physically pulling it up by hand the moment you see the first signs of foliage. Or you can treat broader swaths by laying down layers of newspaper and covering the newspaper with 2 to 3 inches of mulch. The newspaper will smother the seedlings without the use of harmful chemicals. Before you do that, try tasting the seeds or roasting them in a hot skillet. You might like the flavor.

hhhhhh

EVAN ASKS: DO DEER EAT POTATOES? I was hoping to plant some seed potatoes but did not want to take the chance with the planting area exposed to deer traffic.

I have never seen deer eat potato foliage. Perhaps they will eat the potatoes if they are left on top of the soil after harvesting. I do know that ground squirrels like potatoes.

Dana Lozano and Gwen Kilchherr are garden consultants. Send your gardening questions to The Garden Doctors, at pdgardendoctor@gmail.com. The Garden Doctors can answer questions only through their column, which appears twice a month in the newspaper and online at pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine