These flowers will help make your garden a hummingbird haven

Plastic hummingbird feeders, though popular, are a little underwhelming. You have to keep them clean and well supplied with the proper mix of sugar, water and red coloring. And if you take a long journey and your hummingbirds are used to visiting your feeder, they may be out of luck if they empty it before you get back.

But hummingbirds don’t feed from plastic devices in the wild. They like real flowers. So why not give them real flowers?

By planting a garden passage for the hummingbirds, you’ll not only attract these little jewel-like birds, you’ll also have a gorgeous array of flowering plants to enjoy with or without the birds. And you will be surprised and educated by the habits of the birds and other wild visitors to your garden if you position lawn furniture just 10 to 15 feet away from the flowering plants and watch.

Chief among these visitors will be insects, especially pollinators hunting for nectar and pollen, such as bumblebees and honeybees. Honeybees can’t see the red end of the spectrum of visible light very well, but they are highly attuned to yellows. Hummingbirds, on the other hand, don’t see yellow well, but are very sensitive to the color red. That’s why you’ll see your yellow flowers buzzing with bees and your red flowers humming with birds.

If your hummingbirds declare your garden their own, you might witness them aggressively chasing other birds away. They are small but fearless critters. What you might not see are the adult forms of beneficial insects like ladybird beetles, green lacewings, hoverflies and others sipping nectar, especially from umbelliferous perennials like achilleas, herbs like chervil and wild volunteers (let them be!) like fennel, cow parsley and Queen Anne’s lace.

The adults will then deposit their larvae among your flowers and edibles, and it’s the larvae that often keep destructive insects in check.

So what plants will feed the hummingbirds? Basically, plants with long, tubular red flowers allow hummingbirds to insert their needle-like bills deep enough to reach the nectaries. Try any or all of these hummingbird magnets.

Fuchsia fulgens-splendens: Many fuchsias are irresistible to hummingbirds, but none more so than this Central American native. You can find them online or pick some up at Annie’s Perennials in Oakland.

Abutilon megapotamicum: This is a scandent shrub that grows from 6 to 8 feet tall and as wide. Its flowers are dangling red lanterns with a brightly contrasting yellow skirt emerging from the bottom. It flowers profusely in spring and lightly through the summer. If you plant only this abutilon and fuchsia fulgens-splendens, you will keep your garden humming.

Pineapple sage (salvia elegans): It likes full sun to partial shade and thrives when interplanted with other, sturdier flowering plants. In late fall it produces tubular scarlet flowers when most other plants are finished blooming and makes a perfect late-season food source for the Anna’s hummingbirds (calypte anna) that are commonly seen in our region. The males have a cerise head while the females have an iridescent green back and white-tipped tail. If you live where there are streetlights at night, this sage may not bloom, as it needs short day lengths to trigger flowering. Otherwise, it’s a great boon to hungry hummingbirds in November.