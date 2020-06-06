Occidental organic nursery reopens for summer

OCCIDENTAL

Center’s Mother Garden to reopen for shoppers

The Occidental Arts and Ecology Center is reopening its nursery June 13 and 14 for socially distanced shopping and plans to remain open into summer.

The nonprofit center encompassing 80 acres in the hills above Occidental sells plants it propagates on the property, both food plant starts and ornamentals that attract beneficial insects. For more than 25 years, the organic garden has served as a test garden for multiple plant varieties, with a mission of supporting biodiversity by keeping rare and unusual varieties in circulation among growers.

They’ve added 30 new varieties to their list of offerings, including Japanese indigo. Also known as Dyer’s Knotweed, it’s a source of indicin, the preferred source of indigo for many dyes.

The nursery carries a big assortment of dye and fiber plants to help revive local textile production.

Those concerned about shopping onsite can place an order of at least $50 for pickup. Anyone shopping in person is asked to wear a face mask, wash their hands, refrain from touching products and surfaces and respect social distancing.

The center’s Mother Garden Nursery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All tomatoes, tomatillos, basil, squash and gourds will be on sale for 30% off. 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. OAEC.org

HEALDSBURG

Rose garden featured in magazine

The picturesque Russian River Rose Co. is featured in a six-page photo spread in a special edition of Victoria Magazine.

Co-owner Jan Tolmasoff said the nursery’s inclusion in the “Victoria Classics: Flowers & Gardens 2020 issue” came as a “surprise out of the blue.”

“Rosy Jan” as she is affectionately known, is featured in a section that profiles four women for whom flowers have served as a muse that helped turn their artistic pursuits into blissful businesses. The magazine sells for $9.99 and will be available for sale through July 17.

