Dear Abby: Man feels invisible in his girlfriend’s life

Dear Abby: I am in an interracial relationship (I’m black, and she’s white/Hispanic). We have been together for a year.

She has met just about all my family and all of my friends, but I have only met four people in her life. She has a lot of friends on social media, but no one knows about me. She never posts pictures of us or even hints anything about me. I feel like I’m her invisible man.

I’m afraid she is embarrassed or ashamed of me. Am I reading too much into this, or should I be concerned that she may not be into me as much as I am into her? We were talking about getting married.

— Invisible Man in Texas

Dear Invisible Man: Something isn’t right here. You say you “were” talking about getting married. Are you still talking about it? I find it peculiar that after being together for a year, you haven’t met her family, you have met so few of her friends and she has posted nothing about you on social media. The time has come to ask her the reason.