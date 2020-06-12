Subscribe

Coronavirus pandemic forces Sonoma County residents to defer dream vacations

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2020, 2:53PM
Summer travel is but a distant memory for most of us, a sad litany of canceled reservations, credits, refunds and question marks about the future.

Sure, it’s a first-world problem. But it’s still tough to reconcile the fact that so many dream vacations — planned to celebrate landmark birthdays and anniversaries, connect with far-flung family and friends — had to be deferred.

When we asked readers to tell us about their vacation plans interrupted by the pandemic, the responses were as diverse as the world itself, from a trip to perform at Scotland’s Fringe Festival to a WWII history tour following the footsteps of the Band of Brothers from Atlanta to London and on into the trenches of Europe.

“We saved for a 50th anniversary trip for about five years,” said Ginger Orosco, whose husband, Lou, is a WWII buff. “This is the first time Lou was interested in going to Europe, and we were so excited.”

There were tales of romantic cruises through Alaskan glaciers and French vineyards, annual family trips to the Sierra and one-time college scouting trips to New York City, photo safaris to South Africa and a painting workshop with a best friend at a Sicilian villa.

Through perseverance and the help of credit card companies, most people were able to secure refunds or at least credits for their trips, which added up for avid travellers and new retirees finally free to get away.

“We had to leave $5,000-plus in deposits and tickets with airlines and cruise ships for future travel,” wrote Michael Foster of Petaluma, who had five separate trips planned from April through August. “Next year, travel should be equally as interesting.”

Out of the dozens of responses, we chose three vacation stories in order to highlight the unusual nature of these trips: a three-generation girls trip to Paris, a voyage Down Under that had to be aborted in the middle and a “third-time’s-not-a-charm” cruise to Alaska.

We hope you enjoy them from the comfort of your Adirondack or armchair.

Eight women, three generations

For her 70th birthday, Robin Brown of Santa Rosa had finally planned the trip to Paris she had first dreamed of more than a dozen years ago.

“I raised three boys, and I have lots of friends who have daughters. And over the years, they talked about taking these girls trips to Carmel or New York,” she said. “When my first granddaughter was born 13 years ago, I said ... ‘Now I’ve got a girl, I can do a girls trip.’ And then two more granddaughters came along, and I said, ‘Definitely, I’m taking a trip to Paris.’”

Over the years, she kept the dream alive at Christmastime by giving her daughters-in-law small items from France, such as French soap or a tea towel with an image of the Eiffel Tower.

As schoolteachers, Robin and her husband had worked in Europe for several years back in the ’70s, in Norway and The Hague, Netherlands. She has been to Paris several times, too, but wanted to share the City of Love with her female family members.

“Paris just feels like such a girls city,” she said. “It’s a fun city to walk around. There are so many big, beautiful parks. ... It has an allure about it.”

About a year ago, Brown started planning in earnest for the trip — she paid for everything — for her three granddaughters, ages 10 to 13; four daughters-in-law; and herself.

Booked 5-bedroom VRBO

They worked out the dates —June 21 to 28 —and she bought the plane tickets last fall, then booked a five-bedroom VRBO with a hot tub in the 14th arrondissement.

“Only three of us had ever been to Paris before, so the excitement was high,” she said. “The girls were so excited about ... all the amazing things we would do, including a boat ride down the Seine, a picnic at the Eiffel Tower and biking in Versailles.”

After news of COVID-19 hit in February, Brown was still optimistic the trip would be a go. But as time went on, it became evident the virus was not going away. In May, the group agreed to cancel.

But they are still getting together on June 20 at Brown’s home for a girls weekend full of French croissants and steaming coffee for breakfast, French pastries throughout the day, a Champagne/sparkling cider tasting by the pool and a catered French dinner.

“I did find a 3-foot high Eiffel Tower at Home Depot,” Brown said. “And I’m getting some Paris posters to hang around the family room.”

Saturday evening will culminate with a couple of French-themed movies — perhaps “Ratatouillle” for the kids and “Midnight in Paris” for the adults.

“Obviously it will not be the trip of our dreams,” Brown said. “We will still plan our real Paris trip either next summer or in 2022.”

Third time’s not the charm

Arlene and Bill Houghton of Sebastopol have been planning a cruise for three years running. Each time, they somehow missed the boat.

Truth be told, they never really liked the idea in the first place.

“We’re old, back-to-the-land hippies, so we never wanted to go on a cruise,” Arlene said.

The cruise idea started three years ago when they decided to give it a shot. They wanted to see if Arlene would get seasick, so they planned a weeklong cruise down the coast of California but ended up canceling at the last minute.

Then, last fall, the couple decided to try again, booking a short cruise down the California coast and back. Departure was in mid-October, just as Sebastopol was about to be evacuated during the Kincade fire. The night before they were due at the airport, their west county home filled with friends and family and dogs who already had been evacuated.

“We were still going to go, and we were all packed,” she said. “The only problem was, great, we had suitcases, but they were full of Hawaiian shirts.”

They got the Nixle order to leave their home around 4:30 a.m. With their son leading the way, they caravanned through back roads down to Petaluma, ending up in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Even before they left their house, Arlene knew she could not go ahead with the cruise, especially having lived through the Tubbs fire.

“I wasn’t comfortable not knowing what was going on,” she said. “We had insurance for the trip, but we did have to fight them because they said our house didn’t burn down.”

For this summer, the couple decided to book another cruise from San Francisco to Alaska to celebrate their 50th anniversary and Arlene’s 76th birthday.

As a young woman from Philadelphia, she had gone to Alaska with the AmericaCorps VISTA volunteer program and lived with the Yupik Eskimos on a remote section of the Bering Sea coast.

“I grew up in a rowhouse, so I didn’t even know how to make a fire,” said Arlene, who went on to work in community organizing, social service and ceramics.

This time around in Alaska, she wanted to see the picturesque southeast coast, including Sitka and Juneau. But the cruise was canceled due to the pandemic before they were able to make their last payment.

“We thought maybe the third time would be the charm, but nope,” she said. “Especially after COVID, thank you very much, I don’t think we’re going to take a cruise ... ever.”

Instead, she and her husband, retired from Sonoma State University, will be heading out this summer in their diesel RV, staying at farms that belong to the Harvest Host program for self-sufficient RVs.

“There is one up in Philo, and we love that area,” she said. “Our favorite place to go is Hendy Woods State Park.”

Outback interrupted

The worldwide pandemic was just starting to bubble up in the U.S. when Ron and Leigh Paris left on March 2 for an extensive, 34-day trip to the South Island of New Zealand and Australia.

So the question, should we stay or should we go, was fairly easy to for the retired couple to answer.

“As our trip approached we were more worried about the fires in Australia than the news about COVID-19,” Leigh said. “When we left here, there were two or three people in New Zealand who had it, and there were 20 people in the U.S. who had it.”

Leigh had spent about a year planning the trip, keeping their costs down by booking all the trains, trams and boat trips herself along with the hotels, Airbnbs and tours.

Despite the long flight, they arrived well rested and excited to launch their adventure, having flown business class with their frequent flyer miles.

The couple headed for the south end of the South Island to experience what makes New Zealand so unique: breathtaking landscapes of glaciers plunging into the ocean, lakes and waterfalls and hikes through ferns towering over their heads.

But when they returned from a hike at Mount Cook, the couple received a troubling email from Australian friends they planned to visit during the second half of the trip. The Australian government had just issued a travel warning that incoming travelers must isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

“We were in shock,” Leigh said. “We were just a few days away from getting on the plane. ... It felt like it was time to go home.”

Within a half hour, she started the work of booking their flights home and canceling the second half of their trip.

“Two valuable tools for travel are a prepaid SIM card for my phone ... and free internet everywhere for my iPad,” Leigh said. “We contacted the Airbnb reserved for our last two nights, and they offered to let us stay as long as we needed.”

Meanwhile, she got busy canceling four different flights, a rental car, three Airbnbs, four hotels and six tours.

With credits from the airlines now in hand and extended through the end of 2021, the couple is determined to finish their trip. They plan to follow their original Australian itinerary, including a trip to Ayers Rock and a stay in a house in the middle of a kangaroo habitat.

“We may have to wait until 2021 to go back,” Leigh said. “My husband is 72, and I’m 68, so we’re not getting any younger. With the kinds of things we had planned, we feel like now is the time.”

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

