Coronavirus pandemic forces Sonoma County residents to defer dream vacations

Summer travel is but a distant memory for most of us, a sad litany of canceled reservations, credits, refunds and question marks about the future.

Sure, it’s a first-world problem. But it’s still tough to reconcile the fact that so many dream vacations — planned to celebrate landmark birthdays and anniversaries, connect with far-flung family and friends — had to be deferred.

When we asked readers to tell us about their vacation plans interrupted by the pandemic, the responses were as diverse as the world itself, from a trip to perform at Scotland’s Fringe Festival to a WWII history tour following the footsteps of the Band of Brothers from Atlanta to London and on into the trenches of Europe.

“We saved for a 50th anniversary trip for about five years,” said Ginger Orosco, whose husband, Lou, is a WWII buff. “This is the first time Lou was interested in going to Europe, and we were so excited.”

There were tales of romantic cruises through Alaskan glaciers and French vineyards, annual family trips to the Sierra and one-time college scouting trips to New York City, photo safaris to South Africa and a painting workshop with a best friend at a Sicilian villa.

Through perseverance and the help of credit card companies, most people were able to secure refunds or at least credits for their trips, which added up for avid travellers and new retirees finally free to get away.

“We had to leave $5,000-plus in deposits and tickets with airlines and cruise ships for future travel,” wrote Michael Foster of Petaluma, who had five separate trips planned from April through August. “Next year, travel should be equally as interesting.”

Out of the dozens of responses, we chose three vacation stories in order to highlight the unusual nature of these trips: a three-generation girls trip to Paris, a voyage Down Under that had to be aborted in the middle and a “third-time’s-not-a-charm” cruise to Alaska.

We hope you enjoy them from the comfort of your Adirondack or armchair.

Eight women, three generations

For her 70th birthday, Robin Brown of Santa Rosa had finally planned the trip to Paris she had first dreamed of more than a dozen years ago.

“I raised three boys, and I have lots of friends who have daughters. And over the years, they talked about taking these girls trips to Carmel or New York,” she said. “When my first granddaughter was born 13 years ago, I said ... ‘Now I’ve got a girl, I can do a girls trip.’ And then two more granddaughters came along, and I said, ‘Definitely, I’m taking a trip to Paris.’”

Over the years, she kept the dream alive at Christmastime by giving her daughters-in-law small items from France, such as French soap or a tea towel with an image of the Eiffel Tower.

As schoolteachers, Robin and her husband had worked in Europe for several years back in the ’70s, in Norway and The Hague, Netherlands. She has been to Paris several times, too, but wanted to share the City of Love with her female family members.

“Paris just feels like such a girls city,” she said. “It’s a fun city to walk around. There are so many big, beautiful parks. ... It has an allure about it.”