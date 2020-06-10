Locally made food and drinks that make perfect Father's Day, graduation gifts

HEALDSBURG

Black Piglet food truck back at Davis Family Vineyards

The Black Piglet, run by John Stewart and Duskie Estes of Zazu Catering + Farm, will return for the summer to the Davis Family Vineyards starting Saturday.

The catering truck serving up BLTs, pulled pork, kimchi fries and other signature dishes will be parked in the garden from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through August. Call ahead to reserve your spot to help maintain social distance, at 707-433-3858.

The winery is located along the Russian River at 52 Front St.

SONOMA COUNTY

Graduation gift package via Noble Folk, Copperfield’s

The class of 2020 has proven itself to be resilient, and finding a way to reward them has been tough.

A partnership between Noble Folk and Copperfield’s Books has created a Class of 2020 Deluxe package that does the trick.

The sweet deal includes a whole pie and pint of ice cream from Noble Folk, a half dozen cupcakes from Moustache Baked Goods, a book and a candle from Copperfield’s (choosen from a list), a Volo Chocolate bar and a graduation card designed by local artist Sarah Davis.

The package costs $100. Order at noblefolk.com, under “order online,” then “menu.”

Noble Folk also is offering a sweet deal of a half dozen cupcakes, four cookie sandwiches and six macarons for $50.

You can select a date to pick up the package in Santa Rosa or choose local delivery to Geyserville, Windsor, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol or Rohnert Park.

SEBASTOPOL

Food for Thought food drive at Redwood Marketplace

Sonoma County residents can donate pantry staples like hearty soup, peanut butter and olive oil to Food for Thought from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday during a drive-thru food drive at the Redwood Marketplace parking lot.

The Redwood Marketplace is located at 788 Gravenstein Hwy. North.

The nonprofit Food for Thought provides healing food and nutrition to more than 850 residents living with serious illnesses in Sonoma County.

SONOMA

Hanson offers spirited gifts for Father’s Day

Hanson of Sonoma, a family-owned, small-batch distillery, is offering a couple of Father’s Day gifts for discerning whiskey lovers.

The DIY Old-Fashioned Cocktail Kit includes Hanson’s American Single Malt Whiskey (750 ml), Bitter Girl Bitters Batch One, organic brown sugar cubes, dehydrated organic blood orange and traditional range wheels for garnishes.

Cost is $135.

The Whiskey-on-the-Rocks Gift Box includes Hanson’s American Single Malt Whiskey (750 ml), two Hanson-branded Old-Fashioned glasses and six whiskey stones.

Cost is $175.

Hanson of Sonoma Distillery Single Malt Whiskey is a limited-production whiskey blending the traditions and technique of both Scottish and Japanese whiskeys. It retails for $125.

To order online: hansonofsonoma.com. The gifts are available for pick up in Sonoma or Sausalito or shipping within California. The distillery is located at 22985 Burndale Road.

SONOMA

Epicurean Connection gives free classes

The Epicurean Connection has set up a series of free, family-friendly culinary classes with founder Sheana Davis every Thursday on Zoom.

Davis will give a cooking class at 11 a.m. Thursdays, with recipes provided. Then, at noon on Thursdays, she will give a Cheese Chat with guest cheesemakers.

To sign up for the classes, go to theepicureanconnection.com.

Private guided tastings and classes are available upon request.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.