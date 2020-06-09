Wine of the Week: Silver Trident Winery, 2018 Symphony No. 9, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

TASTY ALTERNATIVES Acumen, 2019 Dry Creek Valley Mountainside Sauvignon Blanc, 14%, $30. ★★★★: An edgy sauvignon blanc with tangy fruit and racy acidity. Notes of pineapple, tangerine and grapefruit. Just a hint grassy. Finishes crisp. Well crafted. MacRostie Winery’s Clockwise, 2019 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.1%, $30. ★★★½: Citrusy flavors play up front with tropical flavors playing back up. Seamless texture. Nice length. Smart. Cornerstone Cellars, 2018 Farina Vineyard, Sonoma Mountain Sauvignon Blanc, 14.1%, $35. ★★★★: A sauvignon blanc that turns heads. Bright fruit meets savory herbs. Balanced with crisp acid and a hint of Meyer lemon. Creamy texture. Lovely. Turnbull, 2019 Josephine, Oakville, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.1%, $50. ★★★★½: A lush sauvignon blanc that has a supple mouth-feel. Aromas and flavors of honeysuckle, grapefruit, lime and high-toned green apple. Rich, yet balanced. Impressive.

TOP PICK Silver Trident Winery 2018 Symphony No. 9, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14.1% alcohol, $32. ★★★★½ A life of the party sauvignon blanc with a range of festive aromas and flavors. Breezy and spirited, with notes of mango, white peach and Meyer lemon. Bright acidity and just a touch of toast. A fair price for this caliber of wine. Striking.

Kari Auringer sends a postcard every day to her 88-year old mother in Madison, Wisconsin, to keep her company during the pandemic. The consulting winemaker of Yountville’s Silver Trident Winery said she’s fearful that if her mother gets the coronavirus, she may never see her again.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Auringer said. “Sending the postcards have been therapeutic for us. We’re separate, but maybe we’re more connected now. People are really reaching out in positive ways to try to stay connected.”

The great communicator is behind our wine of the week winner — the Silver Trident Winery, 2018 Symphony No. 9, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc at $32. It’s a life-of-the-party sauvignon blanc with a range of festive aromas and flavors. Breezy and spirited, it has notes of mango, white peach and Meyer lemon. The sauvignon blanc has bright acidity and just a touch of toast. It’s striking and a fair price for this caliber of wine.

Other tasty wines to consider include Acumen, 2019 Dry Creek Valley Mountainside Sauvignon Blanc, $30; MacRostie Winery’s Clockwise, 2019 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc, $30; Cornerstone Cellars, 2018 Farina Vineyard, Sonoma Mountain Sauvignon Blanc, $35 and Turnbull, 2019 Josephine, Oakville, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, $50.

As for the Silver Trident, Auringer said, the sauvignon blanc benefits from blending two clones of sauvignon blanc from two different vineyards. Clone 1 hails from 30-year-old vines in Rutherford, while the Musque Clone is sourced from a vineyard in the Carneros.

“Clone 1 offers bright acidity, crisp fruit and a note of green apple,” Auringer said. “The Musque Clone brings in a juiciness with tropical flavors of mango and pineapple.”

The consulting winemaker explained that other factors also contribute to the wine’s impressive aromas and flavors. Auringer has her team pick the grapes at night to retain the acidity and crafts the wine with approximately 22 small fermenters. It’s boutique winemaking at its best.

Auringer, 61, didn’t take the traditional path to becoming a winemaker. She was running an advertising agency in Dallas and decided to learn about wine so she could confidently order it for the clients she was hosting. Then she moved to San Francisco to join a startup in 1999 and her car just kept moving up to Napa and Sonoma.

In 2000 Auringer decided to answer her calling. She purchased a half ton of Amador zinfandel grapes and a book and started making wine.

“I thought, how hard could it be?” she joked.

The wine enthusiast persevered by going to night school at Napa College for five years. She earned her associate sciences degree in enology, viticulture and sales and marketing over five years. She also took classes at UC Davis and joined Silver Trident in 2009.

Auringer said she’s fond of making sauvignon blanc because it surprises people. It has a beautiful acidity without being tart, she said.

“We winemakers are not on the front lines, but there’s a quality of life we can offer those who are,” Auringer said. “They can come home to a nice glass of wine and dinner. In this way, we’re contributing. We’re putting something into the world that helps.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.