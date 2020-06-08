Dear Abby: Woman’s disrespect for hedge has neighbor upset

Dear Abby: My sister-in-law moved into the house next door three years ago. While I enjoy her company and like her as a person, I’m having difficulty expressing my frustration with one particular issue.

I have a beautiful hedge that separates our driveways and provides privacy. She regularly leaves her garbage can lids on top of my hedge as well as various other things she’s discarding. Today I noticed a large portion of the shrub showing what appears to be a chemical burn. I don’t want to offend her, but at the same time, I’m struggling to find the words to properly address my desire for her to mind the property line. Help!

— Related to My Neighbor

Dear Related: This is something you should have addressed when the problem started. Approach her calmly and say something like this: “It bothers me that you leave your trash can lids and other items on my hedge. When you do, it makes me feel disrespected. Something you left on the hedge has damaged it. This is upsetting me. Please don’t do it again.”