Why you should pick lettuce leaves before they've been harvested

THAT SPRING HAS GIVEN WAY TO SUMMER is easy to observe in the vegetable garden. Early planted spring greens, lettuce, Chinese greens and many spinach varieties don’t live long and mature quickly, besides being sensitive to high temperatures and low humidity.

All these factors trigger the plants to begin to set seed — called bolting. Flowering takes up most of a plant’s energy and as the stems elongate most of the plant’s resources are devoted to this purpose. Harvestable leaves become smaller and flavor deteriorates over time. You can pinch out seed heads as they form to delay this process but eventually the plant will succumb.

For those in cooler areas spring greens will still be growing well. To keep them strong you may want to practice a sustained-yield approach. This is simply harvesting a few leaves from each plant on an ongoing basis rather than removing all the leaves from, for example, one kale plant at each harvest or cutting an entire head of lettuce. Removing all the leaves greatly impacts the plant’s ability to feed itself.

The kale will regrow after some time has gone by, but the lettuce will likely not. Instead, removing a few of the older leaves from each plant every day or two helps keeps plants robust and textures and flavors mild.

The sustained yield approach allows us to harvest for our needs and keep plants strong at the same time. Many people continue to harvest lettuce leaves from plants as they begin to bolt until flavors really decline.

You will likely notice that some lettuce varieties are becoming bitter with the advent of summer heat. Butterhead lettuce and romaine are good choices for summer lettuces though there are others.

A favorite butterhead lettuce is called Nancy. It is large and a strong grower. The flavor stays mild and the texture is wonderfully soft, tender and succulent.

The larger butterhead types are far more robust than the mini versions and can yield leaves for a long time. Romaine has a great crunchy, crisp texture and holds well in the heat. It is the most nutritious lettuce. Another good variety for warm temperatures is an Italian variety called Canasta. It is a buttercrunch type with a bronze color and a crunchy robust texture. The flavor is almost nutty. Bronze-tinted lettuces can be especially flavorful and generally have good resistance to bolting.

Red-colored lettuces besides butterhead types and those with a thin leaf like black-seeded Simpson can become bitter in warm temperatures. The red-tinged butterhead Pirat has great flavor and a soft and succulent texture with good bolt resistance. Try different lettuce varieties each year and see what appeals to you in each season. Qualities like texture and flavor appeal to each person differently.

Tomatoes, cucumbers, melons and winter squash are likely growing rampantly. All are best with room to sprawl or better yet, with trellising.

Without cages, tomatoes spread out widely and it is hard to find ripe tomatoes under the mass of foliage. Fruit in contact with the ground may rot. Use large-size tomato cages as plants are large and heavy and easily outgrow small cages.

Many people like to use galvanized livestock panels for trellising. They generally come in about 16-foot lengths and 48- to 52-inch heights. If you have a row of tomatoes, two securely staked parallel lines of panels spaced about 1 foot apart makes a fast and easy trellis.