Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank home offers online plant sales

SANTA ROSA

Burbank Home taking plant orders

The Luther Burbank Home and Gardens is making its array of homegrown plant starts available for pickup.

The historic home and gardens of the man known as “The Plant Wizard” in the late 19th and early 20th centuries has continued throughout the coronavirus quarantine to propagate plant starts. Gardeners can browse online for seed, succulent plants and vegetable and herb starts. As seedlings become big enough to sell, that information will be posted. Right now look for eggplant, basil, cucumber, pepper and tomato starts.

Everything is propagated on the grounds, which have two greenhouses and ornamental gardens.

Volunteers have been working hard to spruce up the grounds in anticipation of reopening to the public, hopefully by Father’s Day, June 21, said Kristin Skold, who manages the office of the downtown Santa Rosa site.

People can pick up their orders between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Saturdays.

To order visit lutherburbank.org or call 707-524-5445. The office is staffed on a limited basis so calls may take a few days to be returned. The Burbank Home and Gardens are located at the corner of Santa Rosa and Sonoma avenues.

SONOMA

Free pumpkin starts at Garden Park

Early birds will capture the free plant starts on Saturday at The Sonoma Garden Park.

The nonprofit community garden will give out free pumpkin seedlings on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Hundreds of fledgling pumpkin plants were donated to the garden by Sonoma Valley’s Bee-Well Farms in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Sonoma Ecology Center, which maintains the garden as a community project. The giveaway also marks the reopening of the Sonoma Garden Park’s Saturday Morning Market featuring freshly grown produce, eggs, honey, flowers and more for sale in their straw-bale barn. The garden follows social distancing protocols with visitors asked to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart. The 6-acre city-owned park is at 19996 7th St. E, Sonoma. Sonomaecologycenter.org

OCCIDENTAL

Mother Garden reopening

The Occidental Arts and Ecology Center is reopening its nursery June 13 and 14 for socially distanced shopping, and plans to remain open into the summer season.

The nonprofit center encompassing 80 acres in the hills above Occidental sells plants it propagates on the property, both food plant starts and ornamentals that attract beneficial insects. For more than 25 years, the organic garden has served as a test garden for multiple varieties of plants, with a mission of supporting biodiversity by keeping rare and unusual varieties in circulation among growers.

They’ve added 30 new varieties to their list of offerings, including Japanese indigo. Also known as Dyer’s knotweed, it’s a source of indicin, the preferred source of indigo for many dyes.

The nursery carries a big assortment of dye and fiber plants to assist in revitalizing the production of local textiles.

Those concerned about shopping on-site can place an order of at least $50 to pick up. Anyone shopping in person is asked to wear a face mask, wash their hands, refrain from touching products and surfaces and respect social distancing.

The center’s Mother Garden Nursery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All tomatoes, tomatillos, basil, squash and gourds will be on sale for 30% off. 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. OAEC.org.