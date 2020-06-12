Tips and tools to garden at any age and ability

It all started with a concrete pot. Toni Gattone was an enthusiastic new master gardener, eager to transform her Larkspur garden using many of the tricks and principles she had learned in training. She knew she shouldn’t be moving heavy objects with her bad back. But she went against her better judgment and moved that darn pot anyway.

She threw out her back and found herself prone and in pain, unable to do a task as simple as deadheading her roses.

It was during the two weeks she spent flat on her back on the couch that Gattone determined to find a way to adapt so she wouldn’t have to give up the one hobby that gave her so much joy — gardening.

She remembered an article she had clipped and saved about two women who helped seniors adapt their gardens so they could continue tending them as their abilities changed with age. One line in the article stood out: “Garden smarter, not harder, so you can garden for life.”

That line became the impetus for her research project that eventually became her book, “The Lifelong Gardener: Garden With Ease & Joy at Any Age.” Published by Timber Press, which specializes in books about nature and gardening, the handy book is filled with tips and advice on how to garden at any age or with any ability, or disability.

Gattone covers the gamut, from ways to avoid injuries to ergonomic tools to methods like elevated raised beds and vertical gardening that don’t require stooping and bending and can even be tended while sitting in a chair or on a stool.

“For a gardener, more than anything else, it’s the fear of not being able to garden that keeps them awake at night. It’s the same as if somebody tells you you can’t drive anymore,” she said.

“Initially I wrote the book with seniors in mind. But I’ve come to realize that there are thirtysomethings that have physical issues they need to try to work around.”

Gattone stresses a holistic approach that starts with attitude, one thing you can control. She offers 12 “Be Attitudes” that include being in a “glass-half-full state of mind,” being good to your body, being humble enough to ask for help and keeping active in your life. Then, she said, take honest stock of what you may no longer be able to do, such as chores that require movements that cause you pain, before coming up with a modified plan for what you can do safely.

Marty Marcus, a retired social worker from Novato, in 2013 had a stroke that came after two heart attacks. He also has arthritis in his back. For a time, he used a wheelchair. After he met Gattone through her husband, a former colleague — both are social workers — she inspired him to become a master gardener in Marin County.

“She told me about a lot of different tools to use, and she gave me hope that I could do more,” said Marcus, 68, who has experienced some loss of mobility and balance, making bending and reaching tough. Some of the adaptations he’s adopted to stay active in the garden include having his son-in-law build him 3-foot-tall raised beds so he won’t have to bend, a movement that can leave him dizzy. Because he is on blood thinners, he avoids using knives and pruners that could cut him, leaving rose tending to his wife.