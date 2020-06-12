Subscribe

Wine lovers are returning to wineries in surprising numbers

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2020, 2:59PM
June 12, 2020

DURING THE PANDEMIC, WE HAVE TRIED OUR BEST to drink in place. But as days turned into weeks and weeks turned into months, our thirst for Wine Country grew. It’s not just the tastings we’ve missed. We’ve longed for the architectural treasures, terraces, gardens and expansive views — the hillsides ribbed with vineyards.

As wineries are opening, vintners are witnessing this yearning manifest with the surprising number of guests they’re seeing now.

Ken Freeman, vintner of his namesake Sebastopol winery, said demand has exceeded his expectations.

“We are by appointment only, and we filled up quickly.”

“I didn’t expect it to ramp up so quickly,” said Cristina Torres, co-vintner of Sebastopol’s Marimar Torres. “We’re seeing the same numbers we saw last year at this time.”

Here’s a peek at six wineries and what they offer restless wine lovers in addition to a tasty glass of wine.

Marimar Torres Vineyards & Winery

The Sebastopol winery is styled after a Catalonian farmhouse. It’s painted a mustard yellow with blue trim, and from the patio you get to see the garden and vineyard beyond. The vintners welcome guests to explore the grounds, the garden and the vineyard on the main path by the winery.

Offering: Tour & Bottle from Marimar’s Cellar with a Plato de Charcutería. It begins with a walking tour of the Don Miguel Vineyard, followed by a visit to vintner Marimar Torres’ house at the top of the vineyard. Each couple selects a bottle of wine from her library to accompany a selection of Spanish cheeses, sausage, dried fruits and more, paired with a classic flight of wine. The tasting is served on the patio, Monday through Friday, 11 p.m. or 2 p.m. $95 per person. Other tasting options are on the winery’s website.

Protocol for guests: On the grounds, you are expected to wear masks and socially distance 6 feet apart. Upon entering the tasting room, you’ll need to use hand sanitizer and can take off your mask once you’re seated.

707-823-4365, marimarestate.com, 11400 Graton Road, Sebastopol

Buena Vista Winery

Founded in 1857, this is the first premium winery in California, and volcanic stone is the building block for the tasting room and the cellar. The grounds are expansive, with 14 acres for guests to explore with two courtyards and a picnic area next to the creek.

Offerings: No tours at this time, but the winery has a couple of tasting options. For $50, the winery has cheese and charcuterie platters for two, paired with wines. Oakville Grocery also supplies boxed lunches, and with wine, this tasting is $50 per person. If guests prefer food only, the winery offers a reduced price.

Protocol for guests: You only can enter the tasting room in limited numbers and must wear a mask until you’re seated for the tasting.

800-926-1266, buenavistawinery.com, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma

Freeman Vineyard & Winery

“West Country rustico” is how vintner Freeman describes his property. It’s a sprawling 30 acres at 400 feet. At just 10 minutes from the Pacific Ocean, you can expect a breeze. The property also has a 6,000-foot cave, replete with an artisan chandelier.

“We’re only an hour from the Golden Gate Bridge, but we feel a world away,” Freeman said.

Offering: A tasting flight of five wines is curated by the winery’s hospitality team either outside in a redwood grove or inside the cave. As part of the experience, guests can walk through the production process and the cave. The fee is $30 per person plus a cheese and charcuterie board for an additional $10 per person.

Protocol for guests: Groups are separated by 6 feet for tastings and are expected to socially distance on the property. Freeman said no mask is necessary.

707-823-6937, freemanwinery.com,1300 Montgomery Road, Sebastopol

Iron Horse Vineyards

The Sebastopol winery is where rustic meets elegance, according to CEO Joy Sterling.

“The drive up to the winery on Ross Station Road is an adventure,” she joked. “We call it the unpaved road to paradise.”

The road leads you to a working winery where you may see vineyard workers in the vines, a forklift backing up or the bottling line revved up. And then there’s the view — the rolling hills of vineyards with Mount St. Helena in the distance.

Offering: No tours at this time, but the winery has a tasting paired with food. The flight features three sparklers, one single vineyard chardonnay and one single pinot noir. Monday through Friday, the flight is paired with a charcuterie plate, including biscuits, from Guerneville’s Big Bottom Market. On weekends, the food pairing is from Petaluma’s The Oyster Girls — two oysters and a Dungeness crab salad. Reservations can be made for 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. and the fee is $30 per person or $15 per wine club member.

Protocol for Guests: You must wear a mask as you walk from the parking lot through check-in and until you are seated for a tasting. All eight tasting tables are 6 feet or more apart.

707-887-1507, ironhorsevineyards.com, 9786 Ross Station Road, Sebastopol

Kendall Jackson Wine Estates

Styled after a French chateau, the winery is home to four acres of culinary gardens. Guests are encouraged to stroll through the maze of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers.

The garden includes rare and often hard-to-find seeds from around the globe, including oca, yacon and oyster leaf. There’s also a bocce court on the property and guests are welcome to play.

Offering: The winery’s signature four-course food and wine pairing. Limited release wines are paired with food prepared by Executive Chef Justin Wangler and his team. Reservations are required for the tastings between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and the fee is $70 per person or $52.50 per wine club member.

Protocols for guests: The winery encourages guests to wear masks except when eating and drinking. Guests are expected to social distance, and all tables are set 10 feet apart. The winery has hand sanitizer for anyone wanting it.

707-571-8100, kj.com, reservations.kj@jfwmail.com, 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa

La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard

The expansive property is 200 acres in the Russian River Valley. The focal point is the historic barn, which dates back to 1900. Over the years it was used to house everything from hops to horses.

A mix of old and new, the property still has touches from the former owners, the late, esteemed growers Saralee and Richard Kunde. Ask to see the red phone booth and the carved totem pole if you’re curious.

Guests can take a self-guided walking tour to see the plant diversity in the gardens and the vineyard views.

Offerings: Tours by appointment with a customized outdoor experience. At the end of the tour, you receive a prepackaged cheese and charcuterie picnic box with an estate wine. Reservations are required for this experience offered daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The fee is $100 for two or $80 for two wine club members.

Protocol for guests: The winery encourages you to wear masks except when you’re eating and drinking.

You are expected to social distance, and all tables are set 10 feet apart. The winery has hand sanitizer for anyone wanting it.

707-525-6200, lacrema.com, 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor

