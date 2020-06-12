Wine lovers are returning to wineries in surprising numbers

DURING THE PANDEMIC, WE HAVE TRIED OUR BEST to drink in place. But as days turned into weeks and weeks turned into months, our thirst for Wine Country grew. It’s not just the tastings we’ve missed. We’ve longed for the architectural treasures, terraces, gardens and expansive views — the hillsides ribbed with vineyards.

As wineries are opening, vintners are witnessing this yearning manifest with the surprising number of guests they’re seeing now.

Ken Freeman, vintner of his namesake Sebastopol winery, said demand has exceeded his expectations.

“We are by appointment only, and we filled up quickly.”

“I didn’t expect it to ramp up so quickly,” said Cristina Torres, co-vintner of Sebastopol’s Marimar Torres. “We’re seeing the same numbers we saw last year at this time.”

Here’s a peek at six wineries and what they offer restless wine lovers in addition to a tasty glass of wine.

Marimar Torres Vineyards & Winery

The Sebastopol winery is styled after a Catalonian farmhouse. It’s painted a mustard yellow with blue trim, and from the patio you get to see the garden and vineyard beyond. The vintners welcome guests to explore the grounds, the garden and the vineyard on the main path by the winery.

Offering: Tour & Bottle from Marimar’s Cellar with a Plato de Charcutería. It begins with a walking tour of the Don Miguel Vineyard, followed by a visit to vintner Marimar Torres’ house at the top of the vineyard. Each couple selects a bottle of wine from her library to accompany a selection of Spanish cheeses, sausage, dried fruits and more, paired with a classic flight of wine. The tasting is served on the patio, Monday through Friday, 11 p.m. or 2 p.m. $95 per person. Other tasting options are on the winery’s website.

Protocol for guests: On the grounds, you are expected to wear masks and socially distance 6 feet apart. Upon entering the tasting room, you’ll need to use hand sanitizer and can take off your mask once you’re seated.

707-823-4365, marimarestate.com, 11400 Graton Road, Sebastopol

Buena Vista Winery

Founded in 1857, this is the first premium winery in California, and volcanic stone is the building block for the tasting room and the cellar. The grounds are expansive, with 14 acres for guests to explore with two courtyards and a picnic area next to the creek.

Offerings: No tours at this time, but the winery has a couple of tasting options. For $50, the winery has cheese and charcuterie platters for two, paired with wines. Oakville Grocery also supplies boxed lunches, and with wine, this tasting is $50 per person. If guests prefer food only, the winery offers a reduced price.

Protocol for guests: You only can enter the tasting room in limited numbers and must wear a mask until you’re seated for the tasting.

800-926-1266, buenavistawinery.com, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma

Freeman Vineyard & Winery

“West Country rustico” is how vintner Freeman describes his property. It’s a sprawling 30 acres at 400 feet. At just 10 minutes from the Pacific Ocean, you can expect a breeze. The property also has a 6,000-foot cave, replete with an artisan chandelier.

“We’re only an hour from the Golden Gate Bridge, but we feel a world away,” Freeman said.