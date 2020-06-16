Wine of the Week: Spottswoode’s Lyndenhurst 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Tasty Alternatives Ehlers Estate’s 1886, 2017 St. Helena, Napa Valley, 14.5%, $125. ★★★★: The runner up, this stunning cab is complex with great bones –– structure. Aromas and flavors of blackberry, anise and tobacco. Balanced. Firm tannins. Nice length. Impressive. Jordan, 2016 Alexander Valley, Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon, 13.8%, $58. ★★★★: An intriguing cab that has some fire –– intensity. Notes of black cherry, plum and clove. Lingering finish. Supple texture. Well crafted. Crossbarn, 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.5%, $55. ★★★★: A layered cab with quite a range –– blueberry, anise and mineral. Firm tannins. Bright acidity. Smart. Katherine, 2018 Stonemason Hill, Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.5%, $25. ★★★★: A pretty cab with aromas and flavors of blackberry, cassis and a hint of black raspberry. Herbs and spices give it a layered, savory appeal. Lush and supple, it’s an absolute steal for this caliber of cabernet.

Spottswoode’s Lyndenhurst 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.1% alcohol, $85. ★★★★½ A gorgeous cabernet sauvignon that will turn heads. What makes it a standout is its generous fruit coupled with its supple texture. Weighted to black fruit, this cab has notes of blackberry and cassis, with an enticing streak of black raspberry. The layered flavors also include cedar and thyme. Lingering finish. Striking.

Pampering dad during a pandemic calls for a sublime cabernet sauvignon to give him a respite from our worrisome, masked world.

“We should all be pampering ourselves a little right now,” said Aron Weinkauf, winemaker of Spottswoode Winery of St. Helena. “We have to find joy, excitement and pleasure in every spot we can.”

Weinkauf, who crafts indulgences for a living, is behind our wine of the week winner, Spottswoode’s Lyndenhurst 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon at $85.

This is a gorgeous cabernet sauvignon that will turn heads. What makes it a standout is its generous fruit coupled with its supple texture. Weighted to black fruit, this cab has notes of blackberry and cassis, with an enticing streak of black raspberry. The layered flavors include cedar and thyme, and the cab has a lingering finish. It’s striking.

“We are always shooting for wines that are beautifully ripe without being monolithic and fresh and energetic enough without sacrificing texture,” Weinkauf said.

The runner-up in the Press Democrat’s blind tasting is Ehlers Estate’s 1886 2017 St. Helena, Napa Valley at $125.

This impressive cab is complex with great bones and structure. It has aromas and flavors of blackberry, anise and tobacco. Balanced, with nice length, this cab is just lovely.

Winemaker Laura Diaz chose to make the bottling 100% cabernet sauvignon.

“I wanted to be respectful with the style that the previous winemaker has given the wines but show a little bit of an elevated version by choosing just cabernet sauvignon,” she said. “Balance is normally easier to achieve with blends, but I like the challenge of making well-balanced monovarietals.”

Diaz said fathers deserve the best.

“They are generous,” she said. “They love unconditionally. They care and protect. They deserve this wine. (It’s ) an indulgence, but also a well-deserved treat.”

Other tasty wines in the lineup include: Jordan, 2016 Alexander Valley, Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon, $58; Crossbarn, 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, $55 and Katherine, 2018 Stonemason Hill, Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, $25.

As for Spottswoode’s Lyndenhurst cab, what happened behind the scenes was meticulous tending, Weinkauf said.

“We work hard to monitor the vineyards and make sure things are ripe, but more importantly, not overripe,” he explained. “The extremes of the 2017 vintage were harder than normal to manage in the vineyard and ensure vine health.

“The cooler/higher elevations definitely managed the extreme heat better on average when water was available than some of the valley floor sites.”

Weinkauf, 44, joined Spottswoode in 2006 and knows his way around the vines. He took over as vineyard manager in 2008 and was promoted to winemaker in 2011.

The winemaker doesn’t fear the coronavirus will impact the winery’s ability to make great wine.

“I don’t look at the year or winemaking in terms of the pandemic,” he said. “It is this weird duality in that it greatly affects our lives, but the vines and wine don’t care. Their stories are still being written by Mother Nature.”

As for the Lyndenhurst, Weinkauf said, it will please dads who fancy cabernet sauvignons.

“This wine,” he said, “is a rich, classic, dynamic cab that every cab lover should enjoy.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.