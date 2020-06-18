See all the entries to The Press Democrat's Father's Day Mini-Me Sweepstakes 2020

From the looks of it, there are lots of mini-mes out there!

We asked local fathers to send in photos of them with their children for a chance to win The Press Democrat's Father's Day Mini-Me Sweepstakes and they did not disappoint!

See all the entries above and learn a little bit about each dad and their kids, from how they are alike to their biggest differences.

One Grand Prize winner, chosen at random, will be awarded a $250 gift certificate to On Fire, a fireplace and outdoor luxury store in Santa Rosa.

Check back Sunday to meet the big winner.