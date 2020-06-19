Luther Burbank Home and Gardens reopens this weekend

ONLINE

Shop for home at online auction

Bid for four hours of handyman services, fine art, crafts and even a countertop pizza oven during in an online auction for the Sister District Project.

Bidding opened this week and continues through June 27, ending with a live virtual event and closing from 4 to 5 p.m. that day.

The online virtual fundraiser also features a Briggs & Stratton Leaf and Lawn vacuum, a consultation with a landscape architect, hanging baskets of begonias, botanical prints and a Disinfect and Purify Box from Rosemary’s Garden, among many other items for the home or recreation.

The auction benefits the East and West county chapters of Sister District Project, which organizes local teams to help progressive candidates win state legislative offices in red states. To bid, visit bit.ly/3gaoyTr

SANTA ROSA

Burbank Home and Garden reopens

The Luther Burbank Home and Gardens is set to reopen this weekend to visitors.

It is also making its array of homegrown plant starts available for online purchase and in-person pickup.

The historic home and gardens of the man known as “The Plant Wizard” in the late 19th and early 20th centuries has continued throughout the coronavirus quarantine to propagate plant starts. Gardeners can browse online for seed, succulent plants and vegetable and herb starts. As seedlings become big enough to sell, that information will be posted. Right now look for eggplant, basil, cucumber, pepper and tomato starts.

Everything is propagated on the grounds, which have two greenhouses and ornamental gardens.

Volunteers have been working hard to spruce up the grounds in anticipation of reopening to the public, hopefully by Father’s Day, June 21, said Kristin Skold, who manages the office of the downtown Santa Rosa site.

People can pick up their orders between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Saturdays.

To order visit lutherburbank.org or call 707-524-5445. The office is staffed on a limited basis so calls may take a few days to be returned. The Burbank Home and Gardens are located at the corner of Santa Rosa and Sonoma avenues.

Home and Garden news may be sent to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Items must be received at least two weeks in advance.