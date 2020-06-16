Subscribe

Seasonal Pantry: Pick your own blueberries for desserts, salsas, chutneys

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2020, 3:47PM
On a recent Friday morning, Lorrie and Oscar Duckworth, their daughter Snazzy and Lorrie’s sister Sherry-Dawn Zimmer surveyed the blueberry fields that would open the next morning for 2020’s U-pick season.

When they shifted their blueberry business from wholesale to U-pick last June, they didn’t know what to expect. But by any measure, it was a huge success from the moment it opened. The first customer even showed up early, before the 7 a.m. start time. Lorrie Duckworth has been getting calls since then, asking when the new season would start.

Now it has.

Last year, Duckworth Family Farm in Sebastopol had two hand-washing stations. Now they have six. In addition, they have set up a system of picking, packing and paying that is so efficient, no one but the person picking the blueberries ever touches them.

The field of blueberries, which is both fenced and netted, is large enough that social distancing is automatic, though they have added another layer of safety protocols.

Only every other row of berries will be available for picking on any given day, ensuring even greater distance between people. If you sneeze or touch your face while picking, they ask that you exit to wash your hands before you continue gathering berries.

For the first week, only Duke blueberries are ripe for picking. In a week or two, Legacy will ripen and, soon after that, Blue Golds will be ready. Next year, there will be new varieties.

Duckworth Farm, about 85 acres, has been a working farm for over a century. The property has changed hands very few times, and the Duckworths have nurtured it for almost 20 years. In addition to blueberries, they grow indigo, raise chickens, harvest crawfish from the creek running through the farm and have horses, sheep, ducks and geese, plus a bonded pair of ravens who keep the resident hawks away from the henhouse.

Plans are in the works for a sheep-milk dairy. They also harvest the wool, clean it, spin it, weave it and teach others how to do those things.

A huge storage container is filled with looms Lorrie and her daughter have restored.

The farm is now licensed by the State of California to sell its own ice cream — blueberry, of course — which you can enjoy before or after picking.

If you can’t get to the farm to pick your own berries, you will find plenty of local blueberries at our farmers markets for the next several weeks.

Duckworth Family Farm, 2950 Canfield Road, Sebastopol. 707-829-7999 U-pick blueberries are $4.99 a pound.

The farm is open to the public 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of the season, likely in 3 to 6 weeks.

-----

Butter mochi is absolutely delicious and has the added benefit of being gluten free. The basic recipe, wonderful in its own right, lends itself to variations, including this one in which I fold in some of the season’s first blueberries.

You can find mochiko, sweet rice flour, in Asian markets and in the Asian section of certain some local supermarkets.

Blueberry Butter Mochi

Makes 24 servings

— Butter, at room temperature

1 pound mochiko (sweet rice flour)

2½ cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 12-ounce cans coconut milk

5 large farm eggs, beaten

4 ounces local butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1½ cups fresh blueberries, rinsed and dried

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Rub the inside of a 9-inch-by-13-inch cake pan or other baking pan of similar size with butter. If you like, cut a sheet of parchment or wax paper to fit the bottom of the pan and secure it in place with a bit of butter.

Combine the mochiko, sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium mixing bowl.

Put the coconut milk in a medium mixing bowl and whisk until smooth. Add the beaten eggs and whisk together. Add the butter and vanilla, mix thoroughly and whisk in the dry ingredients, whisking or stirring until the batter is very smooth. Quickly fold in the blueberries.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, set on the middle rack of the oven and bake until the mixture is set but not too firm, about 1 to 1¼ hours.

Remove from the oven and cool until you can handle the pan. Invert the butter mochi onto a wire rack or smooth surface, remove the paper, if using, and invert onto a work surface. Let cool to room temperature, cut into small even squares or rectangles and arrange on a platter. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate, covered, until 30 minutes before serving.

Butter mochi will keep for about three days but is best the day it is made.

------

For a simple afternoon appetizer or a cheese plate/dessert on a warm night, try this tangy relish with sheep milk ricotta, available at many local independent supermarkets.

Blueberry and Corn Relish with Ricotta

Serves 4 to 6

2 cups blueberries, quartered

1 very fresh ear of corn, shucked (see Note below)

1 shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or balsamic vinegar

— Kosher salt

½ teaspoon chipotle powder

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

— Black pepper in a mill

12 ounces Bellwether Farms sheep milk ricotta

— Small basil sprigs, for garnish

Put the blueberries in a medium bowl. Cut the corn from its cob and add to the bowl, along with the shallot, garlic, ginger and vinegar.

Season with salt and chipotle powder. Add the olive oil, basil and several turns of black pepper and stir.

Cover and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Taste and correct for salt and acid balance.

To serve, set the ricotta on a serving plate and spoon the relish over and around it. Enjoy right away.

Note: Corn that has just been picked can be enjoyed raw. If you aren’t sure if the corn you have will work this way, just take a little nibble. If it’s good, use it.

If it’s a bit tough, grill or boil the corn for 1 to 2 minutes.

------

Fruit-based salsas have become increasingly popular in recent years. Some combine fruit — say strawberries or watermelon — with tomatoes, but I prefer to feature fruit on its own.

This one, made with local blueberries, is excellent with grilled meats, especially chicken thighs, quail, duck and pork. This salsa is also excellent alongside cheeses, especially soft cheeses and blue cheeses.

Blueberry Salsa

Makes about 2 cups

1½ cups blueberries

1 small red onion, cut into small dice

1 serrano or jalapeño, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

— Kosher salt

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro leaves

2 teaspoons freshly chopped basil leaves

Cut the blueberries in quarters and put them in a medium bowl.

Add the onion, serrano or jalapeño and lemon juice. Toss and season with salt. Stir in the olive oil and add the cilantro and basil.

Cover and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Stir, taste and correct for salt and acid balance.

The salsa is best the day it is made but it will keep for a couple days in the refrigerator.

-----

Blueberry chutney is a wonderful condiment with quail, chicken, duck, venison, bison, buffalo and goat. It’s also excellent alongside whole milk yogurt, fresh ricotta, mozzarella fresca, grilled polenta and rice pudding, especially if you prefer your sweets with a kick of heat and spice.

Blueberry Chutney

Makes about 4 cups

4 cups fresh blueberries, rinsed

1 small yellow onion, cut into small dice

1-2 serranos, stemmed, seeded and cut into very thin julienne

2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground clove

— Generous pinch of ground cardamom

— Pinch of ground cinnamon

— Pinch of ground cayenne

¾ cup best-quality red wine vinegar

Put the blueberries in a medium heavy saucepan and add the onion, serranos, ginger, sugar, salt, clove, cardamom, cinnamon and cayenne. Stir gently.

Add the vinegar, set over medium heat and stir continuously until the liquid boils.

Reduce the heat to very low and simmer until the mixture thickens, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove from the heat, cool, transfer to glass jars and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

