Seasonal Pantry: Pick your own blueberries for desserts, salsas, chutneys

On a recent Friday morning, Lorrie and Oscar Duckworth, their daughter Snazzy and Lorrie’s sister Sherry-Dawn Zimmer surveyed the blueberry fields that would open the next morning for 2020’s U-pick season.

When they shifted their blueberry business from wholesale to U-pick last June, they didn’t know what to expect. But by any measure, it was a huge success from the moment it opened. The first customer even showed up early, before the 7 a.m. start time. Lorrie Duckworth has been getting calls since then, asking when the new season would start.

Now it has.

Last year, Duckworth Family Farm in Sebastopol had two hand-washing stations. Now they have six. In addition, they have set up a system of picking, packing and paying that is so efficient, no one but the person picking the blueberries ever touches them.

The field of blueberries, which is both fenced and netted, is large enough that social distancing is automatic, though they have added another layer of safety protocols.

Only every other row of berries will be available for picking on any given day, ensuring even greater distance between people. If you sneeze or touch your face while picking, they ask that you exit to wash your hands before you continue gathering berries.

For the first week, only Duke blueberries are ripe for picking. In a week or two, Legacy will ripen and, soon after that, Blue Golds will be ready. Next year, there will be new varieties.

Duckworth Farm, about 85 acres, has been a working farm for over a century. The property has changed hands very few times, and the Duckworths have nurtured it for almost 20 years. In addition to blueberries, they grow indigo, raise chickens, harvest crawfish from the creek running through the farm and have horses, sheep, ducks and geese, plus a bonded pair of ravens who keep the resident hawks away from the henhouse.

Plans are in the works for a sheep-milk dairy. They also harvest the wool, clean it, spin it, weave it and teach others how to do those things.

A huge storage container is filled with looms Lorrie and her daughter have restored.

The farm is now licensed by the State of California to sell its own ice cream — blueberry, of course — which you can enjoy before or after picking.

If you can’t get to the farm to pick your own berries, you will find plenty of local blueberries at our farmers markets for the next several weeks.

Duckworth Family Farm, 2950 Canfield Road, Sebastopol. 707-829-7999 U-pick blueberries are $4.99 a pound.

The farm is open to the public 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of the season, likely in 3 to 6 weeks.

Butter mochi is absolutely delicious and has the added benefit of being gluten free. The basic recipe, wonderful in its own right, lends itself to variations, including this one in which I fold in some of the season’s first blueberries.

You can find mochiko, sweet rice flour, in Asian markets and in the Asian section of certain some local supermarkets.

Blueberry Butter Mochi