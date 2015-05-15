Sonoma kindergarten teacher teaches compassion, kindness

Kindergarten teacher Kim Tomasello recently called her students to one last circle time, a ritual for sharing, learning and reading stories together.

The students gathered atop a colorful carpet and formed a circle as Tomasello, 44, settled into a rocking chair, a scene played out countless times in Room 1.1 at Sassarini Elementary School in Sonoma.

This time was different, though. The students, now graduating seniors, barely fit in the tiny chairs and many towered over “Miss Tomasello,” the kind hearted teacher who welcomed them to their first day of school in August 2002.

This gathering was a chance to reminisce, share future plans and thank the teacher who inspired their successes.

Now Sonoma Valley High School students, the teens have learned algebra and chemistry and American history in the years since leaving Tomasello’s class, yet one kindergarten lesson has been a quiet cornerstone.

Tomasello, who has cerebral palsy, taught the students about compassion and kindness, right along with reading, writing and arithmetic.

“She always gave an example of that. She was really, really nice to everyone,” said Thomas Crumly, 17.

Headed to UC Santa Barbara to study biopsychology as a path to becoming a research psychologist, Crumly is among those who were in Tomasello’s class for both kindergarten and first grade, a “loop” approach to learning with the same teacher for two years.

Of the dozen students who still live in Sonoma Valley, each one is college-bound. They credit Tomasello with giving them a solid start, a love of learning and a belief that everyone is special and capable.

“She was so nice and made you feel like you were an important part of the classroom no matter who you were,” said 18-year-old Ciara Smith, who plans to study film or journalism at Pacific University in Oregon.

“She taught you to be a better person, and more caring,” Smith said.

Seventeen-year-old Alexis Zamudio said it wasn’t until years later that he even thought about Tomasello’s disability, her right leg unsteady and dragging as she walks.

“I could see it, but I didn’t think anything of it,” said Zamudio, who will attend UC Merced with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.

Bethany Wilson, the Sassarini principal who hired Tomasello, said it is “amazing” that so many of the former kindergartners are headed to college. She credits Tomasello’s dedication and says the compassion she brings to the classroom is an added bonus.

“I don’t imagine Kim’s had an easy life with her disability, but she doesn’t talk about it or ask for help or ask for pity,” said Wilson, now a kindergarten teacher in Santa Rosa after 16 years in school administration.

She says Tomasello encourages students to strive for their best.

“She recognizes their individuality. She’s always celebrated that,” Wilson said.

As Tomasello’s former students gathered in their old classroom, each shared their plans for college.

Christopher Tith, 18, earned his high school diploma early and will attend Santa Rosa Junior College in the fall. Roberto Diaz, 17, is weighing five college acceptances but leaning toward Sonoma State or San Francisco State University.

Annie Thornton, 17, is headed to UCLA to study financial actuarial mathematics. She developed a love of math way back when Tomasello was her teacher.

“One of my strongest memories is when we shared our favorite thing about school and everyone said lunch and recess. I said math,” Thornton said. “Now my major is actuary.”