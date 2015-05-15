Single mother credits ‘village’ for SRJC diploma

Juanita Tlahuitzo doesn’t hide her tears as she recalls life’s challenges and triumphs. She owns up to some bad choices that derailed her best intentions.

But now 25 and graduating from Santa Rosa Junior College, the single mother of two young girls is grateful for those who have supported her efforts and aspirations.

“It’s always been the people who’ve helped,” she said. “You know that saying? It takes a village.”

Tlahuitzo credits her faith and a corps of people who have encouraged her to rise from poverty, gang affiliation, drug abuse, depression and the poor self-esteem that has plagued her since adolescence.

“My story is unique, but the suffering isn’t unique to just me,” she said.

When Tlahuitzo earns her associate of science degree in social behavioral sciences this month, she will be the first in her family with a college diploma. She’s proud but not full-blown over-the-moon jumping for joy.

“It’s an accomplishment, but I know it’s just another step,” she said. It is just the first marker along her road to higher education.

“There are so many other personal milestones that mean more,” she said.

Tlahuitzo plans to transfer to Sonoma State University to earn a bachelor’s degree, then perhaps a master’s degree from the school she would most love to attend — UC Berkeley.

Tlahuitzo grew up in Roseland, a rough neighborhood in unincorporated Santa Rosa, where she lives today with daughters Illyanna, 5, and Mercedes, 3, in the small duplex she once shared with her family. Her parents divorced when she was 10; her father is retired and living back in Mexico.

Illyanna’s father was deported to Mexico and later murdered. Mercedes travels back and forth from her father’s home in Antioch.

Tlahuitzo was a student at Elsie Allen High School when she started getting into trouble. At 17, she landed in Juvenile Hall for a few weeks.

“I was almost done (with high school) when I ran away to be with my boyfriend,” Tlahuitzo said.

At 19, she earned a high school diploma from the Lewis Adult Education Center in Santa Rosa and had her first daughter a month later. While applying for services through the Sonoma County Human Services Department, she realized she was eligible for assistance to attend the junior college.

Tlahuitzo started classes at SRJC but completed just one course in psychology before discovering methamphetamines.

“It was meth,” she said. “It was harming me in my brain and my development. I can still feel the side effects sometimes with my memory.”

Depressed and overwhelmed, she sought treatment and prayed for a better life. She returned to her father’s one-bedroom home in Roseland, initially sleeping on an air mattress with her daughters yet grateful for her father’s welcome.

She found her way back to SRJC and discovered a love of learning and numerous people encouraging her to succeed, Spanish teacher Susana Ackerman and English teacher Ann Foster among them.

“It just all fell into place. I knew it was an option for me, and I knew I would do well,” Tlahuitzo said.

She credits her instructors for their passion, for bringing even dry subject matter to life.

“Just being there and hearing what they’re saying and sharing new information, I just love the feeling,” she said.