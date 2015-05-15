Sonoma County graduations in 2015

May 15, 2015

Members of Sonoma County’s class of 2015 start receiving their diplomas on Sunday, May 24, with commencements continuing through June 7. Here’s where to find them.

Analy High School: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Karlson Field, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol, 824-2300

Archbishop Hanna High School: 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 933-2560

Cardinal Newman High School: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at the football field, 50 Ursuline Road, Santa Rosa, 546-6470

Casa Grande High School: 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the athletic complex, 333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma, 778-4677

Cloverdale High School: 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, on the football field, 97 School St., 894-1920

Credo High School: 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 1290 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, 664-0600

El Molino High School: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in the Quad area, 7050 Covey Road, Forestville, 824-6550

Elsie Allen High School: 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Elmer Brown Stadium, 599 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa, 528-5020

Geyserville New Tech Academy: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in the gymnasium, 1300 Moody Lane, Geyserville, 857-3592

Healdsburg High School: 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Recreation Park, Piper and University streets, Healdsburg, 431-3420

Laguna High School: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at 445 Taft St., Sebastopol, 824-6484

Maria Carrillo High School: 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the football field, 6975 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa, 528-5790

Montgomery High School: 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Fanci Field, 1250 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa, 528-5191

Petaluma High School: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at 201 Fair St., Petaluma, 778-4652

Piner High School: 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the football field, 1700 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa, 528-5245

Rancho Cotate High School: 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Cougar Stadium, 5450 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 792-4750

Ridgway High School: 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 325 Ridgway Ave., Santa Rosa, 528-5325

Rincon Valley Christian School: 6 p.m. Friday, May 29, 4585 Badger Road, Santa Rosa, 539-1486.

Roseland University Prep: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, Sonoma State University commencement lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, 566-9990

San Antonio, Sonoma Mountain, Valley Oaks and Carpe Diem high schools: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Lucchesi Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 778-4758

Santa Rosa High School: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Bailey Field at Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, 528-5291

Sonoma Academy: 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, on the soccer field, 2500 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa, 545-1770

Sonoma Valley High School: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Arnold Field, 20000 Broadway, Sonoma, 933-4010

St. Vincent De Paul High School: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at St. Vincent Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma, 763-1032

Technology High School: 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, in Salazar Hall at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, 792-4825

Windsor High School: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30, in the Center Quad of Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, 837-7767

