Outdoors Events in Sonoma County for upcoming week of Nov. 30

FIRE IN THE ECOSYSTEM, NOV. 30

Santa Rosa: Fire ecologist Sasha Berleman’s presentation about fire’s role in the ecosystem and how plants depend on that role. 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Heron Hall in the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road. Pre-registration required at lagunafoundation.org. Sliding-scale donation requested.

JINGLE BELL RUN, DEC.2

Petaluma: The Empire Runners Club’s annual Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run at Shollenberger Park, 1400 Cader Lane. 5K timed or untimed run, 1-mile run or walk and Fun Run for kids 12 and under. Participants wear holiday-themed costumes and tie bells to their shoelaces or show off ugly Christmas sweaters. Post run activities. Proceeds benefit the Arthritis Foundation. Register at jbr.org/petaluma.

GIRLS ON THE RUN, Dec. 2

Rohnert Park: This 5K event and celebration culminates a 10-week course for the Girls on the Run Sonoma County empowerment program. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., 5K start time is 9 a.m. The event is at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive. Post-5K celebration follows at 10 a.m. Details at info@gotrsonomacounty.org.

STRENUOUS HIKE, Dec. 2

Glen Ellen: Bill and Dave Hikes lead a 12-mile hike, rain or shine, to the top of the Sonoma Ridge Trail and its east extension at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the upper parking lot at 9:45 a.m. No parking fee. Visit billandavehikes.com for details.

SUNRISE HIKE, DEC. 2

Windsor: Take an invigorating hike 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Foothill Ranch Regional Park, 1351 Arata Lane. Bring a headlamp, as the hike will start in darkness. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. Parking $7. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org

WATERFOWL PHOTOGRAPHY, DEC. 2

Santa Rosa: Photograph waterfowl 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Laguna de Santa Rosa, 6303 Highway 12. $10 fee. Bring a kayak or register to rent one for $12 at SonomaCountyParks.org. Call 707-565-2041 for more information.

WINTER DAY CAMP, DEC. 9

Santa Rosa: Park naturalists entertain kids ages 6 and up with games and crafts 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park’s Environmental Center, 393 Violetti Road. $20 per child, registration required at SonomaCountyParks.org. Call 707-539-2865.

MINDFUL WALK, DEC. 9

Glen Ellen: Moderate, relaxed 1.5-mile walk 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. guided by Jeff Falconer to Jack London’s Lake at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Option to extend the walk another 3 miles from the lake 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet in the ranch parking lot. There is a 20-person limit. Free admission to the park. Call 707-938-5216.