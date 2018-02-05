(1 of ) Ramon Salcido, 1989: It's been 29 years since Salcido, a Sonoma Valley winery worker, committed Sonoma County's most heinous killing rampage — slaying seven and almost killing two others. He was convicted for the murders of seven people, including his wife and two of his daughters, four-year-old Sofía and 22-month-old Teresa. A third daughter, three-year-old Carmina, was left lying in a field beside the bodies of her sisters for 36 hours after being slashed across the throat by her father. In this photo, Ramon Salcido is escorted off a private jet by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies after his arrival April 21, 1989, from Mexico, where he had fled. (PD FILE/ TIM BAKER)
(2 of ) Sonoma County sheriff's deputies investigate the shooting scene at Grand Cru Winery on April 14, 1989, where Ramon Salcido killed his seventh victim, Tracy Toovey. (PD FILE)
(3 of ) Dr. Willard Preble Burke ran a sanitarium in the Mark West area and was famous for his medical knowledge and skill throughout the West. In 1910, he got some dynamite from a mine he owned in Butte County and attempted to blow up his mistress and their baby, who both lived in a cabin on the sanitarium grounds. He failed, only wounding the woman, whom he then "treated'' in his sanitarium. (From "Santa Rosa, A 19th Century Town")
(4 of ) Dr. Burke (left) told suspicious lawmen that she would die soon from her "serious" wounds. It was discovered that he was adding arsenic to her wounds, so officers moved her to the county hospital. Detectives pieced together the crime, considered the most sensational investigation ever conducted by the Sonoma County grand jury. Burke was convicted of attempted murder and sent to prison. He was paroled four years later and then granted a full pardon by his former defense attorney, Gov. Hiram Johnson. (ANCESTRY.COM)
(5 of ) In 1920, the gunning down of Sheriff Jim Petray and two San Francisco lawmen, followed by the public lynching of the three suspects, gave Santa Rosa a statewide reputation as being a tough, frontier town. Three men had been hiding in Santa Rosa, wanted in San Francisco for questioning about a gang rape. Petray, Det. Lester Dohrman and Sgt. Miles Jackson walked into a home, catching the men by surprise and prompting a shootout that killed Petray and Jackson immediately. Dohrman died hours later. Other officers took the three men to Sonoma County Jail in downtown Santa Rosa. An angry crowd gathered for several nights. On the fifth night, the men were taken from their cells and were hanged from a tree branch in the rural cemetery. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
(6 of ) Mob hit, 1947: Al Capone associate Nick DeJohn lived for years in Santa Rosa as retired furniture dealer Vincent Rossi. Rossi and his wife were often seen around town in their bright red sports coupe, that is until San Francisco police found the car abandoned in North Beach. The keys were in the ignition and Rossi in the trunk. He'd been garroted with a piece of wire. (PD FILE)
(7 of ) "Grandma" Kroeger, 1962: The bizarre story of Iva Kroeger, 44, better known throughout the West by her nickname, "Grandma Kroeger," came to light in 1962. She was known in Santa Rosa as Eva Anne Long, the owner of the El Sombrero Motel on Santa Rosa Avenue. It turns out she and her husband, Ralph, never bought the motel. Nor had previous motel owner, Mildred Arnseon, gone traveling in South America, or put her ailing husband into a rest home, as the Kroegers claimed. The Kroegers strangled them, buried them in the basement of their San Francisco home and took over the motel. The couple were given a life sentence. Ralph died in prison, but Eva was paroled 13 years later. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(8 of ) The Baron, 1970: Joseph "The Baron" Barboza was a prizefighter-turned-hitman for the New England mafia. After he helped federal authorities by ratting on his bosses, the government's witness protection program moved Barboza to Santa Rosa, where he became Joe Bentley. In 1970, a tip led local detectives to a shallow grave near Glen Ellen, where they found the decomposed body of Clay Wilson, 26, of Santa Rosa, who had been shot twice in the head. Bentley, 38, quickly became a suspect and local law officials learned his real identity as Barboza, an alleged gangland executioner. Barboza pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. After serving four years in prison he was released to the government witness protection program. Four months later he was found gunned down in San Francisco. (PD FILE)
(9 of ) Joseph Barboza, right, stands with public defender, Marteen Miller, in 1971 during Barboza's murder trial. He was killed just four months after his release in 1975.
(10 of ) Santa Rosa Hitchhiker Killings, 1972: In the early 1970s, a serial killer was stalking young women in Sonoma County. He raped and killed at least seven and maybe several more girls between the ages of 12 and 23 who were hitchhiking or strolling through rural areas. Frustrated sheriff's detectives traveled the country researching whether serial killer Ted Bundy, or the Zodiac killer or the Hillside strangler in Los Angeles or others could have been responsible. The cases were never solved. Kim Wendy Allen, 19, (pictured) was the first victim found. (PD FILE)
(11 of ) Pendergrass, 1981: Ernest "Kentucky" Pendergrass, 59, was a one-time grand juror, Sonoma County Fair director and political candidate who knew the movers and shakers of Sonoma County. In 1981, he went into a rage after girlfriend Rosemary Edmonds, 35, of Sebastopol left him and returned to her estranged husband, Rick. On Thanksgiving Day, Pendergrass stopped at bars while driving his pickup — with a shotgun inside — to the Edmonds' country home. There he stepped up to a window and fired a blast that killed Rosemary Edmonds as she was taking a bite of dinner. A shootout ensued and a family friend shot Rick Edmonds by mistake. Pendergrass was convicted of both homicides and sent to prison for 54 years to life. He died at age 90 in 2013, eight weeks after the state freed him from prison because of poor health. (PD FILE)
(12 of ) In 1991, 19-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student Alan Adams told friends he wanted to kill someone for his credit cards so he could buy a few pricey items. Carrying an assault-style rifle, he broke into the Jenner home of Oscar and Betty Mann and killed them. He used the credit cards to buy pornography and gun paraphernalia and was given life in prison for his crimes. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
(13 of ) Polly Klaas Kidnapping And Killing, 1993: Richard Allen Davis was sent to death row in 1996 after a jury found him guilty of taking the 12-year-old girl from her Petaluma home during a slumber party in 1993, attempting to sexually assault her and strangling her with a restraint made from a piece of lingerie. Shown here is a shrine to Klaas, just feet from where her body was found in a thicket 100 feet from Highway 101 in Cloverdale in 2003. (PD FILE)
(14 of ) Plastic Surgeon Murdered, 1997: In 1997, Theresa Mary Ramirez shot and killed her plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Travis, whom she said had given her leaky breast implants during postmastectomy reconstructive surgery. Ramirez was give a life sentence in 1999 for the murder and attempted murder of medical office manager, Kay Carter, whom she shot in the head. (PD FILE)
(15 of ) Jenner Beach Slayings, 2004: In 2004, a young couple from Ohio, Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and Jason Allen, 26, were found dead in their sleeping bags on Fish Head Beach. Thirteen years later evidence came to light that led investigators to believe Shaun Michael Gallon, 38, was responsible for the crime. Gallon was already in police custody on suspicion of fatally shooting his younger brother on March 24, 2017. Gallon pleaded not guilty to the killings in June 2018. (PD FILE)
(16 of ) From left: In 2006, Bob and Delores Allen and Kathy and Chris Cutshall, the parents of Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall visit the bluff overlooking the beach north of Jenner where their children were killed. (PD FILE)
(17 of ) Pantaleon "Toy Box" Murder, 2008: On Mother’s Day 2008, Honorio Pantaleon stabbed Patricia Barrales, the mother of his children, 68 times before stuffing her body in a toy box. After the stabbing, Pantaleon fled with his children, a family dog and packed luggage, including the children's birth certificates, to a family member's home in Kelseyville. Pantaleon then drove to Ukiah and tried to kill his girlfriend's mother, Isabel Barrales, at her home. He tried to shoot her with a rifle, but the gun didn't work so he hit her with it. Pantaleon committed suicide in prison while serving a life sentence. (PD FILE)
(18 of ) Forestville Triple Homicide, 2013: Mark Cappello was the man behind the 2013 execution-style slayings of three would-be business partners during a marijuana deal in Forestville. In 2016, the drug trafficker from Colorado received a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole for killing former Sebastopol resident Raleigh Butler, 24, Richard Lewin, 46 of Huntington, N.Y., and Todd Klarkowski, 43, of Boulder, Colo. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(19 of ) Rural Sebastopol Marijuana Killings, 2016: Three years after the Forestville slayings another marijuana transaction turned deadly. Former Cloverdale teacher Nathan Proto, 36, and John Jessie Mariana, 28, of Guerneville were killed in what authorities said was a dispute over a marijuana deal. Another 23-year-old female was shot in the head but survived. A Philadelphia couple, Robert Lee Randolph and Maria Teresa Lebron, are wanted in connection with the killings. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(20 of ) Cotati Teen Buried In Shallow Grave At SSU: In 2016, the body of 18-year-old Kirk Ryan Kimberly was found buried at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park with multiple stab wounds. The body was discovered by a landscaper in a shallow grave near a campus parking lot west of the Green Music Center. The murder is still under investigation. (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE, 2016)
(21 of ) Double murder in Rohnert Park, 2000: Eighteen years ago, Mathew Beck suffered a psychotic breakdown and went on a violent rampage, stabbing to death two Rohnert Park women he knew in an attack that ended with him being found not guilty by reason of insanity. After a dozen years in state mental institutions, he was placed in a Sonoma County outpatient program that allowed him to live free of hospital walls but under close supervision of therapists and social workers. (PD FILE)