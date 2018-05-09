Seeing double? Sonoma County mother-daughter look-alikes

We wondered how many mothers and daughters out there shared an uncanny resemblance.

Based on the submissions to our mother-daughter look-alike sweepstakes, we should be doing double-takes every time we go outside.

We received an overwhelming number of responses!

Congratulations to our mother-daughter lookalike Grand Prize winners Ali Quattrocchi and her daughter, Milan, of Santa Rosa, who won the drawing and scored two tickets (worth $125 each) to The Press Democrat’s Sonoma County Women in Conversation Experience on Sept. 26, plus a $50 gift certificate to Bibi’s Burgers in Santa Rosa. Our runner-up, Victoria Webb, who submitted a three-generation photo, won a $50 gift certificate to Bibi’s Burgers.

Scroll through the gallery above to check out the twinning duos.