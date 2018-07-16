20 reasons people gave for moving to Texas from Sonoma County

HANNAH APPEL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 16, 2018

It's no secret that Northern Californians and residents of the Lone Star State don't always see eye to eye.

But, because of traffic, housing and affordability, many Sonoma County residents are joining the droves of people moving to Texas every year. In fact, it's the most popular state for California transplants, according to a study by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

We asked people who packed their bags, put on their cowboy boots and made the move why they did it. Click through the gallery above for the most popular reasons.

Know someone from Sonoma County who took the plunge? Tell us why they moved in the comments.

