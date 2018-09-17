(1 of ) Rise and shine: Susan Violante recommends a morning trip to Jenner: "Early AM kayak in Jenner with the pelicans then out for a latte." (JEREMY PORTJE/ FOR THE PD, 2017)
(2 of ) Instagram user @neyfromcali recommends Spring Lake. "When you walk to where there is pretty view of the lake, get off the path and have a picnic there, it’s peaceful!" (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE, 2015)
(3 of ) Vineyards and Picnics: Cheryl Martinez recommends visiting vineyards with outdoor picnic areas for a fun date. Here, two friends picnic during the 2016 Huichica Music Festival at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma. (JEREMY PORTJE/ FOR THE PD)
(4 of ) Get climbing: Kevin Benson recommends the Vertex Climbing Center in Santa Rosa. (PD FILE, 2015)
(5 of ) Taking a drive: Khriss Hoffman recommends taking a relaxing drive. "My husband grew up in this area," she wrote. "I love taking a drive on the back roads and listening to his stories." Here, a super moon is seen in January above the Alexander Valley along Geysers Road. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(6 of ) Scones in the garden: Sara Meritt recommends Wild Flour Bread in Freestone. "We get scones and then go sit in their large veggie garden out back. Best scones in the universe. It’s incredibly peaceful and it’s one of my favorite little excursions." (PD FILE, 2012)
(7 of ) Cocktails, anyone?: Instagram user @horatiolampshade recommends grabbing cocktails at The Starling Bar or Oso in Sonoma, or Glen Ellen Star restaurant. In this photo, Fred Johnson from The Starling mixes a drink at Martini Madness, a Sonoma event that invites local bartenders to prepare original martini concoctions. (ROBBI PENGELLY/ SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE)
(8 of ) Dates are better with pizza: A few different readers recommend Old Chicago Pizza in Petaluma. " My honey and I love (it)! The ambiance is like nothing else and did I mention the gooey cheese!" @gixxer.barbie wrote on Instagram. And Judy Daraseng writes, "The long pizza wait time is great for conversation. Plus the pizza is worth the wait!!" (HOUSTON PORTER FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(9 of ) Bikes and brews: Hunter Werkheiser recommends Trail House in Santa Rosa. "It's a unique space - cafe, beer, plus it's a hub for bicyclists (they also have a bike shop at the back for trail riders)." (CATHY STANCIL)
(10 of ) A fancy dinner?: Instagram user @elena_grace recommends the Underwood Bar and Bistro in Graton. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(11 of ) Beauty at Bodega Head: Erica McCann recommends Bodega Head -- but she said it's even more romantic at night. "Hearing the waves, smell of salty air, the stars make it perfect," she wrote. (ALVIN JORANDA/ PD FILE, 2016)
(12 of ) Peruvian cuisine: Andrea Guarino said Sazon Peruvian Restaurant is the best. "Try the mango ceviche, you won’t be disappointed! Owner is super friendly and there’s way more seating than there used to be. Bien provecho!" Pictured is the reastaurant's ceviche verde. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(13 of ) Dinner and a movie (and wine):Instagram user @leahcardona recommends grabbing dinner at The Barlow in Sebastopol, then catching a movie afterward at Rialto Cinemas. "Plus they serve wine at the movies," she wrote. How can you go wrong? (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE)
(14 of ) Sunset on the beach: Jen Richardson recommends Goat Rock Beach. "My husband and I love the drive out to Goat Rock, so peaceful. Then watching the sunset all snuggled together at Goat Rock." (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE, 2017)
(15 of ) A classic Sonoma County date: Instagram user @andrebucio recommends Russian River Brewing. It may be a bit bustling or noisy sometimes, but it's amazing beer and food, and an all around fun trip. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(16 of ) How about a winery?: Kristin Erickson of Windsor recommends Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. (JEREMY PORTJE/ FOR THE PD)
(17 of ) A hip dining experience: Instagram user @seanpaulpresley recommeds Spinster Sisters in Santa Rosa. (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE)
(18 of ) Spending time by the river: Instagram user @the_kellymarie recommends a weekend trek to the Russian River. "We like to drive out to the river on the weekend with our pups and have lunch on the deck at Stumptown (Brewery in Guerneville)." (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD)
(19 of ) Enjoy a concert: The @somoconcerts Instagram reminded us that their concert series make wonderful datesHead over to somoconcerts.com to see what's new. Plus, there are several other places to catch a concert in Sonoma County. Why not see the symphony? (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR THE PD, 2017)
(20 of ) Taking a walk in nature: Instagram user @lorenzojanice66 recommends the Armstong Woods State Natural Reserve, writing that it is "always such a magical place." (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE, 2016)