HIGH FIVE HIKE, OCT. 6

Glen Ellen: Fundraising 5-mile hike at Jack London State Historic Park to the summit of Sonoma Mountain. Prizes at five hike stations along the mountain trail and the ultimate prize of a mountain bike at the summit. Music, beer and food trucks in Beauty Ranch Meadow, kite decorating and flying, Pets Lifeline Adoption van. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 2400 London Ranch Road. Tickets are $10, $20 and $25. For more information, call 707-938-5216 or visit jacklondonpark.com.

FITNESS HIKE, OCT. 6

Glen Ellen:Choose from an easy- moderate 7-mile hike and an 8-mile strenuous hike 10 a.m,-12 p.m. with of each options to hike further until 2 p.m. Free, meet in the ranch parking lot. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information, call 707-938-5216 or visit jacklondonpark.com.

FAMILY BICYCLE WORKSHOP, OCT. 6

Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s free, family bicycle workshop, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa French American Charter School, 1350 Sonoma Ave. The workshop includes an instructional, family bike ride. For more information, call 707-545-0153 or visit bikesonoma.org.

DOWNTOWN MILE RUN, OCT. 7

Santa Rosa: Walk, roll or run in downtown Santa Rosa ‘s Old Courthouse Square. 30-minute fun mile walk or roll and bicycle parade at 9 a.m., and timed mile heats start at 9;30 a.m. Presented by the Empire Runners Club. $40 for adults, $20 for youth includes festival meal and beverage. Visit empirerunners.org.

WILDERNESS SURVIVAL, OCT. 10

Healdsburg: Youth ages 7-13 learn how to build a splint and other wilderness first aid skills, 4-6 p.m. at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Bring a snack, sunscreen and weather appropriate clothing. Fee $5, parking $7. Part of the Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Junior Ranger Program. Register at parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

HOOD MOUNTAIN HIKE, OCT. 13

Santa Rosa: Take a free, strenuous, 11-mile round-trip hike on the Johnson Ridge Trail in Hood Mountain Regional Park to Gunsight Rock, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Meet in the first parking lot on the right off of Rancho Los Guilicos Road at 9:45 a.m. Bring a lunch and plenty of liquids. Visit billanddavehikes.com for more information.

RIVER RUNS, OCT. 13

Gualala: Action Network Family Resource Centers’ 14th annual Gualala River 10K and 5K runs, 5K fun walk and Kids 500-meter dash. Meet at the Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Gualala Road. Runs on paved and gravel roads along the Gualala River through redwood forests start at 8:30 a.m. Brunch at 10:30 a.m. Race day registration is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit youth programs. Call 707-884-5413 for more information.

PUBLIC HIKE, OCT. 13

Santa Rosa: Free moderate to strenuous 3-4-mile hike through grassland and forests 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Meet at the Dwight Center. For ages 10 and up, bring a bag lunch. Donations appreciated. Visit pepperwoodpreserve.org.

TOLAY FALL FESTIVAL, OCT. 13-14, 20-21

Petaluma: Two weekends of old-time, nature-based, low-key and hands-on fun, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Hay rides, pumpkin patch, pumpkin seed spitting contest, gunnysack races, food and deserts from local vendors and more. $5 adults, $3 children 12 and under. Parking $7. Visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov for more information.