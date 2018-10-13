Thanks to the creative gremlins at skincare product company Bare Republic, you can now protect your face from the sun’s rays with a product that’s both safe and fun to use — and just a bit wild.
The company’s Neon Sunscreen Sticks, which have a Low-Hazard score of 1 at the Environmental Working Group’s cosmetic database, come in six vibrant colors: Electric Blue, Goblin Green, Atomic Orange, Punk Rock Pink, Wicked Purple and Lightning Yellow.
Roll a stick across your face and you’ll leave a trail of color behind. You can rub the stripe into your skin so that the color disappears, leave it emblazoned for all to see on your visage (that’s the wild part), or contribute one or more additional stripes, perhaps in different colors (even wilder). Each stick has a subtle signature scent; for example, Lightning Yellow smells like bananas.
The sticks are easy to tuck into a purse or backpack. Apply 15 minutes before you go out into the sun, and reapply every two hours (more frequently if you’ve been swimming or sweating). Contains 25 percent Zinc Oxide. $8.99 each, or try a three-pack of different colors for $18.99. gobareoutside.com.
Bare Republic products are sold in many beauty products stores, as well as in consumer goods stores such as Target and Walmart.