TOLAY FALL FESTIVAL, OCT. 14, 20-21
Petaluma: Old-time, nature-based, low-key and hands-on fun, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Hay rides, pumpkin patch, pumpkin seed spitting contest, gunnysack races, food and deserts from local vendors and more. $5 adults, $3 children 12 and under. Parking, $7. For more information, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.
BIKE TO HOPE, OCT. 19
Penngrove: Seventh annual City of Hope and Real Estate and Construction Council’s bicycle race fundraiser to fight cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 11800 Main St., followed by a Brews & BBQ social. Visit cityofhope.org for details.
BIKER CHICKS, OCT. 20
Windsor: The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s Biker Chicks October ride, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starts at the Windsor Bike Shop, 830 McClelland Drive. Three ride options available. Visit bikesonoma.org for details.
FALL NATURE HIKE, OCT. 20
Glen Ellen: Naturalist John Lynch leads a free Walk into Fall for all ages, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Learn about the importance of oaks as a keystone species in the Valley of the Moon and their “oak apples” — acorns, to woodpeckers and other species. Bring binoculars, water and a camera. Meet at the House of Happy Walls Museum. Parking fee applies. jacklondonpark.com.
EL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS, OCT. 20
Petaluma: Community celebration at Santa Rosa Junior College, 600 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Music and dance performances, kids’ activities, food, free movies, family fun obstacle course. All events are held under covered walkways or indoors. Visit dia.santarosa.edu for details.
OPEN COCKPIT, OCT. 20-21
Santa Rosa: Look inside the planes that equipped the United States and Russia in the Cold War during Open Cockpit Weekend at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, One Air Museum Way, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Standard entry donations apply. pacificcoastairmuseum.org.
VINEYARD RACES, OCT. 21
Cloverdale: The Cloverdale Kiwanis Club’s eighth annual fundraiser races on packed, groomed dirt roads through vineyards near the historic Asti Winery. The races include full and half-marathons, 5Ks and 10Ks for ages 5 and up. Races start at 7:30 a.m.. Kids’ activities, live music, local wines and craft beers. Free brunch for runners, $5 for guests. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale Foundation. Check for availability of same day registration and get details at cloverdalevineyardraces.org. The event sold out last year.