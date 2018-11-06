Whether you are a celiac, gluten-intolerant, have a sensitivity to gluten or are simply trying to consume less gluten for health reasons, there is no denying that we live in an increasingly ‘gluten conscious’ world.

The growth of the gluten-free product market and safe gluten-free dining options has soared over the past decade. Particularly in health conscious regions like Sonoma County and the Bay Area.

However, that growth has not been as rapid when it comes to fresh gluten-free products. It is a challenge to find 100 percent gluten-free bakeries in particular. This is for good reason because it is difficult for bakeries to sell everything they bake and avoid having to throw away a lot of product at the end of each day. That problem is amplified as gluten-free baked goods go stale quickly.

Together with the higher cost of ingredients and the skyrocketing cost of running and operating a small business in Sonoma County, this has resulted in a fairly short list of 100-percent gluten-free bakeries.

However, there is also an increasing number of traditional bakeries and cafes that now offer their own gluten-free range of items. Below you will find a list of six, 100- percent gluten-free bakeries in Sonoma and Marin as well as a few local bakeries that have special gluten-free offerings (made in-house).

So, if you or someone you love misses the simple pleasure of grabbing a coffee and a pastry, a sandwich on freshly baked bread or a baguette to-go, there is a bakery on this list for you.

Bump City Bakery in Petaluma

Bump City Bakery maybe be relatively ‘new’ in the North Bay (having started in Oakland) but their high-quality goods and unique flavor concoctions, combined with the fact that they’re the only 100 percent gluten-free bakery with hours open to the public in Petaluma, has everyone talking.

Emily Floyd, owner and baker, takes 100 percent gluten-free baking to another level with original creations such as the “Mexican Coffee” vegan chocolate cupcakes soaked with Kahlua and topped with cinnamon-tequila frosting, “Pina Colada” vegan coconut-pineapple cupcakes with coconut rum frosting and (perhaps my favorite) her Dark and Stormy Cupcake, ginger-beer cupcake soaked with dark rum and finished off with lime buttercream frosting.

Products vary daily so prepare to be delighted by whatever new deliciousness Emily has decided to bake up that day.

Note: Emily bakes up plenty of non-alcoholic treats as well. She also sells a small assortment of Mama Mel’s gluten-free products such as bagels and baguettes, so if you aren’t in the mood for sweets you can still stop in for a breakfast bagel with cream cheese and an excellent espresso beverage or chai latte.

Located in Putnam Plaza, which has become one of the hottest little pockets in downtown Petaluma, Bump City has a small unassuming space to the rear of the plaza in the alleyway.

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to the public, Bump City is closed during the week while they bake for their wholesale orders. But, you can pick up custom ordered cakes or other custom orders during the week if you place your order in advance. Just email Emily at emily@bumpcitybakery.com.