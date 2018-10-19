EXPLORE TIDE POOLS, OCT. 24
Bodega Bay: Explore this underwater ocean wilderness during a 1-mile round-trip walk and scavenger hunt on the Pinnacle Gulch Coastal Access Trail, 20600 Mockingbird Road, 4-6:30 p.m. Registration required at SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-539-2865.
NOCTURNAL WILDLIFE. OCT. 27
Santa Rosa: Dress in layers for a 2-3-mile walk, 5:30-7:30 p.m. looking for night wildlife at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Meet at the Shady Oaks Picnic Area. Registration required at SonomaCountyParks.org. Parking $7. 707-539-2865.
EL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS, OCT. 27
Petaluma: Closing events of Downtown Petaluma’s Day of the Dead celebration includes a candlelight procession with giant puppets, 4-10 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Gather at the Petaluma Arts Center behind the SMART train station, 230 Lakeville St. before walking on Washington Street to the Fairgrounds. Visit www.petalumadowntown.com.
HALLOWEEN AT HOWARTH, OCT. 27
Santa Rosa: Kids 12 and under trick or treat at treat stations hosted by local business at Howarth Memorial Park, 630 Summerfield Road, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fun zone with face painting, photo booth, arts and crafts. $6 basic pass, $15 deluxe pass also includes a train and a pony ride. Registration required, Visit howarthpark@srcity.org 707-543-3298 for information.
FALL PHOTOGRAPHY, OCT. 27
Glen Ellen: Photographer Ron Berchin leads a fall landscape photography class 8-11:30 a.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot. $35 includes parking, $25 for park members or volunteers. Limit of 15 participants, rain cancels the event. Register at jacklondonpark.com.
PUMPKIN JAMBOREE, OCT. 28
Windsor: The Windsor Certified Farmers Market’s biggest event of the year includes kids pumpkin carving and painting, scarecrow building, country games and crafts, 5-foot pumpkin pie, largest pumpkin contest, Halloween costume parade, live music and fall produce. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 701 McClelland Drive at Market Street. windsorfarmersmarket.com.