As we’re standing on a new bridge in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, John Roney explains how it was built, specifically how volunteers lugged three 600- to 700-pound redwood beams up and down a steep trail to lay them across a gully near the headwaters of Sonoma Creek. That’s when you begin to understand the old maxim about how “nonprofits are only as strong as their volunteers.”

Last weekend, Sugarloaf officially celebrated its rebirth with a ceremony and fundraiser more than a year after fires burned more than 80 percent of its more than 4,000 acres. Flames destroyed four houses on the property, along with six bridges, multiple benches and 20 retaining walls supporting trails along severe inclines. It felled more than 50 trees over 20 miles of trails that had to be cleared. The reconstruction would never have been possible without a dedicated network of volunteers and donors.

“The rebuilding cost us around $80,000 or so, but if we had contracted all of it out, without the volunteer labor and access to all this wood, it would have likely cost around $400,000 to $500,000,” said Roney, park manager for the past six years, since the Sonoma Ecology Center took over daily operation of the state park. Most of the $80,000 for reconstruction came from donations: $35,000 from California State Parks Foundation, $48,000 from the Sonoma Community Foundation, along with several $5,000 private donations from families.

On Oct. 8, the night the Nuns fire ignited last year, Roney quickly evacuated staff and more than 50 campers in the park. Then he and an Annadel park ranger spent most of the night banging on doors and alerting neighbors in houses along the narrow Adobe Canyon Road leading up to Sugarloaf.

After the first wave of flames swept through, another more slow-burning fire arrived several days later, cresting the ridge top near Bald Mountain and Mount Hood. It was a painful sequel for those watching the damage unfold across treasured landscapes.

Park staff was allowed back in to start rebuilding in late December, around the same time grass began to sprout from the charred black earth after the first rains.

Tracking wildlife after the fires, Roney and staff saw multiple deer almost immediately. In 2015, two black bear cubs had been spotted on field cameras, a rare sighting in the Mayacamas mountains. By April of this year, cameras captured two full-grown bears in the park, and two months ago they saw a cub. Several mountain lions were also photographed. Another telltale sign was the winter chorus at the frog pond. After the first rains, like every year, the frogs came out in full force and start singing and “making a racket,” Roney said.

Today, the once dense chaparral leading up Bald Mountain is still visibly recovering. Burned black manzanita branches hold skeletal shapes while new green growth sprouts from their trunks. But many scrub oaks look burned beyond return.

“We knew vegetation would come back eventually, but we didn’t really know when or how much,” Roney said. “We were just very lucky. If you could have ordered the post-season rains season — this was it: low and slow.”