Opt for comfort at this fall’s picnics, tailgating BBQs, campfire cuddles and backyard romps with Kelty’s made-for-two Low Loveseat Chair.
The Low Loveseat invites relaxation with its subtle reclined back and adjustable armrests. Despite its comfort, the loveseat is sturdy, able to support up to 400 pounds on its durable powder-coated steel frame and strong, quilted 600D polyester. And, of course, it sports an insulated beverage holder on each arm.
Another plus is the convenient and useful roll-tote storage container. Unlike most chair bags, you don’t have to force the folded chair into an impossibly small bag. Instead, the padded roll-tote opens flat.
Simply place the folded chair’s feet into a generous-sized pocket, roll the container up and buckle it, and you’re done (plus, when empty the roll-tote can be used to haul firewood and other gear). Weighs 15.4 pounds, opens to a 44” width. Comes in two colors: Tundra and Smoke. $99.95. kelty.com
In Sonoma County, Kelty products can be found at Sonoma Outfitters, Baby Warehouse, Baby News, and REI.