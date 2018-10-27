ANIMAL SIGNS, OCT. 28
Forestville: Kids 5-12 accompanied by an adult uncover clues about where animals sleep and what they eat during a 1-2-mile interactive hike 10 a.m. to noon at Sunset Beach Regional Park, 11060 River Road. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-483-0940.
PUMPKIN JAMBOREE, OCT. 28
Windsor: The Windsor Certified Farmers Market’s biggest event of the year includes kids pumpkin carving and painting, scarecrow building, country games and crafts, 5-foot pumpkin pie, largest pumpkin contest, Halloween costume parade, live music and fall produce. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 701 McClelland Drive at Market Street. windsorfarmersmarket.com.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS, NOV. 1-2
Santa Rosa: The city’s 17th Day of the Dead celebration is 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Singing, dancing, drumming and theater group performances downtown at Courthouse Square.
DAY OF THE DEAD, NOV. 2
Santa Rosa: Create a El Dia de los Muertos art project 5:30-7 p.m. at Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. Supplies included. Bring a dish to share at the potluck. Meet at the gazebo. 707-565-7888 for information or visit SonomaCountyParks.org.
EL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS, NOV. 2
Windsor: Day of the Dead celebration, “Viva Los Muertos”, 5-8 p.m. at the Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive. The event includes a low-rider car show and judging, procession with giant puppets, best Catrina costume contest, food vendors, Aztec dancers, Ballet Folklorico, drumming and sunset blessing. windsormuertos.org
FOLKLORE CAMPFIRE PROGRAM, NOV.3
Santa Rosa: Hear folklore stories about nature and La Catrina, take a twilight walk and make s’mores at a campfire, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Spring Lake Regional Park,5585 Newanga Ave. 707-565-7888. SonomaCountyParks.org.
FAMILY FARM CHORES, NOV. 4
Petaluma: Feed farm animals, collect eggs and help with daily farm animal care at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane, 8:30-10:30 a.m. All ages welcome, registration required. 707-789-9699, SonomaCounty Parks.org.
PHOTOGRAPHY EXPEDITION, NOV. 4
Glen Ellen: Learn how film, digital and instant nature photography is a healing meditation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. $15 tickets at SonomaCountyParks.org.