Dear Abby: I’m in middle school. “Jill” has been my best friend for 11 years. She has always been shy, while I am outgoing. Recently, she has been hanging out with the class “ho,” “Kelly,” and I’m being more and more left out. Kelly is turning Jill into a slut, too. Jill isn’t excited to hang with me anymore and prefers to be with Kelly’s friends smoking or drinking.

Jill still calls us best friends, but I’m afraid she’ll betray me and tell Kelly everything we talk about. We used to make fun of Kelly for being a slut. Now I feel like I can’t open up to my best friend. It hurts to see them together and not inviting me to things. What do I do?

— Totally Left Out

Dear Left Out: Calling a girl a slut or a “ho” is a form of bullying. It won’t bring Jill back to you or closer to you. In fact, it will likely do the opposite.

Because you feel you are no longer as close to Jill as you were, recognize that it’s time to widen your circle of friends and explore activities that do not involve her or Kelly. The more friends you make, the less dependent you will be on one person.

Dear Abby: Is it considered rude to stretch in public?

— Stephanie in Salt Lake City

Dear Stephanie: I suppose it depends upon what someone is stretching. If it attracts attention or causes distraction, I suppose it is rude, but I wouldn’t consider it a social transgression worthy of incarceration.