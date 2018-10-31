GLEN ELLEN

All about olives

The Sonoma Extra Virgin Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, will celebrate all things olive amid the 160-year-old heritage olive trees at B. R. Cohn Winery.

The afternoon includes a Blessing of the Olives and hands-on harvesting, live cooking demonstrations and food trucks, olive oil tasting and seminars with olive and culinary experts.

Tickets are $20, including wine glass. To reserve: brcohn.com. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

SANTA ROSA

Blazing pumpkins

If you don’t have a pumpkin and don’t expect trick-or-treaters, you can still celebrate Halloween old-school style from 5:30 to 8 tonight, Oct. 31, during a “Blazing Pumpkins” carving festival at Tierra Vegetables.

To ward off evil spirits, Tierra will provide parents and their kids with a pumpkin to carve, then add them to a giant jack-o-lantern display at the rustic farmstand.

Tierra Vegetables is located at 651 Airport Blvd.

SEBASTOPOL

Harry Potter magic

Muir’s Tea Room & Cafe will celebrate the sorcery of Harry Potter from Saturday, Nov. 3, to Nov. 18, transforming itself into the Hogwarts Dining Hall for three weekends.

On the menu will be a feast of all of Harry’s favorite foods, including Pumpkin Pasties, Butter Beer, Kreacher’s French Onion Soup, Rock Cakes, Chocolate Frogs, Treacle Tarts and more. To reserve a spot for your Harry Potter tea, call 707-634-6143.

The plant-based cafe will also host a special, one-night-only Harry Potter Dinner with surprise guests at 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Tickets are $65. To reserve: muirsharrypotterdinner.bpt.me.

The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 330 South Main St. muirstearoom.com

SONOMA

Restoring salmon

The Golden Gate Salmon Association will host its annual Sonoma Salmon benefit dinner at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Ramekins Culinary School.

The dinner will feature fresh oysters from Drakes Bay Oyster Co. and fresh-caught salmon prepared on a fire pit by the Ramekins chefs. The GGSA dinner will honor Grant David, the Sonoma County Water Agency’s General Manager.

Tickets are $125, to benefit the association’s efforts to restore the salmon fishery. To reserve: sonoma-salmon-celebration.eventbrite.com. 450 W. Spain St.

HEALDSBURG

Arts & crafts market

The Healdsburg Certified Farmers’ Market will expand its booths during the month of November to include dozens of fine artists and craftspeople during the annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Market.

Each Saturday, the market will be filled with ceramics, jewelry, wearables, fiber arts, woodwork and more in addition to produce, seafood, meat, chicken, baked goods, breads, pickles, pastas, nuts and fruit.

The market is held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the West Plaza Parking Lot at North and Vine streets. Open rain or shine.

SANTA ROSA

Last brunch

The Worth Our Weight culinary apprentice program will hold its final brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the cafe at 1021 Hahman Drive.

The program for youths ages 16-24 will be closing its doors after that date. Reservations can be made by calling the cafe at 707-544-1200.

