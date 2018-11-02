s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Tubbs fire survivors claim new eco-friendly Mark West home in time for Thanksgiving

TERRI HARDESTY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 2, 2018, 10:25AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

On the night of Oct. 8, 2017, Barry Hirsch and his wife, Marlena, were fleeing the deadly Tubbs fire, which destroyed their Santa Rosa home in the Michele Way Estates in Santa Rosa.

One year later the Hirsches and a team of plumbers and electricians are putting the finishing touches on their new 2,100-square-foot home.

Hirsch, a 69-year-old retired homebuilder, is among the first wave of fire survivors in Sonoma County to move in to a brand new house where their old house once stood.

“This house is a big change from the ranch house I built here on this lot back in 1986,” he said. “We definitely did not want to replicate the old house. We wanted a clean start.”

With their sons now grown, the empty nesters decided their new house needed a completely different feel.

For starters, they decided it should be bright, open and more energy efficient.

To that end, no walls separate the living room from the kitchen and dining room, as was the case with their old ranch house.

“So now we have one big common space,” Hirsch said. “I also have an office with a large window that looks out into the open. It’s very inspiring.”

The carbon-free home is what’s known as an advanced energy rebuild. It features 21 solar panels, which supply enough energy to power the house and charge two electric cars.

Unlike the older model, their new home has no gas appliances, fireplaces or wood-burning stoves.

“We decided on an all-electric house to do our part to better the environment and not be reminded of the fire and smoke that caused so much trauma in this neighborhood,” he said.

Hirsch is pleased the home is nearly finished and proud of the work he has put into it. However, he still struggles with memories of the night the fire ripped through Michele Way Estates.

“At 11:30 on the night of Oct. 8, we had to escape the flames of the Tubbs fire,” he recalled. “It roared through our Mark West neighborhood and followed us to the Round Barn Hilton where we evacuated.”

The neighborhood on Santa Rosa’s northeastern outskirts was one of the first clusters of suburban homes overrun by the Tubbs fire, which began its deadly march in Sonoma County by mowing down ranch homes and rural estates higher up in the canyon of Mark West Creek, in Knights Valley and Mountain Home.

Like thousands of other survivors of the fire, Hirsch was in shock. He decided the best therapy for dealing with the loss was to get busy.

He made a snap decision. Just two days after the disaster, he found himself at an architect’s office drawing up a design for a new house.

“Pretty soon I had a super team in place, including architects, structural, soils and civil engineers,” he said. “It helped that the County of Sonoma expedited the permitting and inspection process.”

Hirsch considers himself to be a private person, but his experience inspired him to help his neighbors through the arduous and complicated task of rebuilding.

“Through all this I got to know my neighbors,” he said. “I honestly never knew them before."

“We’ve supported each other through this turmoil,” he said. “If anything ever happens again, we have the framework in place to deal with it.”

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

Hirsch has advice for anyone who is beginning the process of rebuilding a home lost from last year’s fires.

“Use local companies with long and proven track records,” he said. “And ask a lot of questions, be proactive and be persistent.”

Right now, he and Marlena are excited they will soon be spending their first Thanksgiving in the house, a familiar tradition in an unfamiliar environment.

Related Stories
Santa Rosa area couple, together 70 years, move into rebuilt home
Fountaingrove fire survivors rebuilding houses made with concrete or steel

“I’m not sure how I will feel. I’ve been so busy for a year now getting to this point, right down to the furniture details, Hirsch reflects. “I’ll make a judgment once I’m settled in. I know this is a very different place now.”

Only half of the 62 residents who lost their homes on Michelle Way are planning to rebuild. There is too much stress and trauma associated with the fire and some cannot afford the expense of a new home.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty in this neighborhood, both short and long-term,” Hirsch acknowledged. “I know many people here are still struggling to create a new beginning. For all of us it’s been really life changing. “I like to think that I’ve learned from the experience and that it’s made me different. “I hope that I’ve become a better person because of it.”

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment