MUSHROOM BLITZ, NOV. 4
Penngrove: Join Sonoma State University mycology students identifying and photographing the wide variety of mushrooms during a 1-mile hike at Fairfield Osborne Preserve on Lichau Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Equipment supplied but bring water, lunch, sunscreen and wear long pants. No pets. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Part of SSU’s Center of Environmental Inquiry’s Dig Into Nature Program. 707-888-5616.
SENIOR SAUNTER, NOV 6
Windsor: Older adults take a gentle 2-mile stroll on accessible paths at Foothill Regional Park, 10-11:30 a.m. Parking $7, free to Regional Parks members. 707-483-0940, SonomaCountyParks.org.
HEALING HIKE, NOV. 7
Sebastopol: Recharge your mind, body and spirit during a People’s Pop-up Yoga Hike at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road, 4:30-5-30 p.m. SonomaCountyParks.org.
RAPTOR MADNESS, NOV. 10
Petaluma: Learn about raptors during this 2-mile family hike for all ages, 9 a.m. to noon at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. 707-483-0940.
PUBLIC HIKE, NOV. 10
Santa Rosa: Free moderate to strenuous 3-4-mile public hike, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Ages 10 and up welcome, meet at the Dwight Center, donations accepted. pepperwoodpreserve.org
CRAFTS WORKSHOP, NOV. 11
Sonoma: Victorian Christmas Crafts Workshop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at General Vallejo’s home on West Spain Street in Sonoma State Historic Park. Free admission for ages 12 and under, $2 for ages 13-17 and $3 for adults. 707-938-9559.
POETRY HIKE, NOV. 11
Penngrove: Join Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla on a free, 1-mile hike, 2-6 p.m. at Osborn Preserve on Lichau Road in Penngrove. Hike, reflect and share your short poems. Paper and pens provided, but bring your own journal. No pets. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 707-888-5616 for information. Part of SSU’s Center for Environmental Inquiry’s Dig Into Nature program.
GEOLOGY, WILDLIFE HIKE, NOV. 10
Santa Rosa: State-certified naturalist John Lynch leads a moderate 5-mile hike to explore the geology, amphibians, lichens, fungi and invertebrates of Trione-Annadel State Park, 6201 Channel Drive off Montgomery Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Park at the Richardson Trailhead lot at the end of Channel Drive. $7 parking, $6 for seniors, Dogs not allowed, reservations not necessary. Heavy rain cancels the hike. Bring water and a lunch. 707-539-3911.
OAK IDENTIFICATION HIKE, NOV. 12
Santa Rosa: State-certified naturalist Carolyn Greene leads a moderate 5-mile hike to identify Sonoma County’s 10 oak species and the plants and wildlife that depend on them, 9 a.m. to noon at Trione-Annadel State Park. Street park on Parktrail Drive off Summerfield Road and meet Carolyn at the Parktrail Drive Trailhead. Bring water and a snack, trekking poles advised. Dogs not allowed and rain cancels the event. 707-539-3911.