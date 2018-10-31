Is there a person or group in Sonoma County that you want to thank this season? We are looking for stories about individuals who performed extraordinary acts of kindness or support that helped you in 2018.
Email your responses to us at gratitude@pressdemocrat.com, and be sure to provide your full name phone number, and city of residence, and the full name of the person who helped you, and an email, phone or contact number for them. Describe the way they helped you and why you feel gratitude this season. Note: We will not be publishing contact information, only names and cities of residence.