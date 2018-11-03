s
How to be a great Sonoma County wine tour guide for your holiday guests

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 3, 2018, 2:03PM
The countdown is on. In less than three weeks, out-of-town relatives will be at your doorstep for the Thanksgiving holiday. Have you done your due diligence?

There is, by the way, a protocol for visiting Wine Country. It’s the hosts’ responsibility to query their guests and find out what they want to explore in wine-centric Sonoma County.

The best way to begin the process is to find out what their latest passion is regarding varietals. If their current craze is pinot noir and/or chardonnay, you’ll want to create an itinerary for one of these regions: Russian River Valley, the Carneros, or the Sonoma Coast. If they fancy zinfandel, you’ll want to focus on Dry Creek Valley and for those dying to taste killer cabs, Alexander Valley.

To give you a head start on your planning, here are three itineraries, but the options are limitless. Two caveats: You’ll have to determine the logistics based on your location, and you’ll have to figure out the best time to break for lunch with each restaurant that’s recommended.

Russian River Valley

For pinot and chardonnay lovers, here’s the Russian River Valley rollout:

Martinelli Winery: The pinots and chardonnays are lush and complex here and the history is rich. Four generations of Martinellis have farmed the land. (707-525-0570, martinelliwinery.com, 3360 River Road, Windsor)

Merry Edwards Winery: Vintner Merry Edwards is a pioneer, best known for breaking through the glass ceiling in winemaking. She also just happens to make class act pinot noir and chardonnay. (707-823-7466, merryedwards.com, 2959 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol)

Red Car Wine: The pinot noirs and chardonnays here tend to be racy, fruit forward with crisp acid. The tasty room is also spirited, yet unfussy. (707-829-8500, redcarwine.com, 8400 Graton Road, Sebastopol)

Lunch break: Underwood Bar & Bistro. This spot is like a private club for winemakers. Because they’re savvy food and wine experts, you can’t go wrong by following their lead. (707-823-7023, underwoodgraton.com, 9113 Graton Road, Graton)

Dry Creek Valley

For zinfandel fanatics, here are great stops in Dry Creek Valley:

Preston of Dry Creek: This folksy place will wow you with all that’s offered –– fresh baked bread, a garden full of veggies and snappy zinfandels. It’s a must see. (707-433-3372, prestonfarmandwinery.com, 9282 W Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg)

Quivira Vineyards: The zinfandel is a standout here and the garden is extraordinary. It has about 120 raised beds full of plants, some of which include endangered foods. (707-431-8333, quivirawine.com, 4900 W Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg)

A. Rafanelli Winery: The Rafanellis have been making wine since 1974, but they’ve been growing grapes for generations. Best to make a trip to this winery to get the goods. It’s next to impossible to find these wines out in the marketplace. (707-433-1385, arafanelliwinery.com, 4685 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg.)

Lunch Break: Healdsburg Shed. This is a clever place where farmers and foodies converge. It has good eats, but it also houses so many things –– a market, a gardening shop and even a fermentation bar. (707-431-7433, healdsburgshed.com, 25 North St., Healdsburg)

Alexander Valley

For those aching to taste killer cabs, here’s the plan for Alexander Valley:

Medlock Ames Winery: Cabernet is art here, plain and simple. The tasting room is also fun to peruse because it sells homemade preserves and pickles. (707-431-8845, medlockames.com, 3487 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg)

Jordan Vineyard & Winery: Aside from throwing the best Halloween party on the planet, this winery makes rockstar cabs. They’re elegant but ready to drink upon release, which is what makes them so popular in restaurants. The outside of the winery looks like a French chateau, but inside it’s a state-of-the-art winery. (707-431-5250, jordanwinery.com, 1474 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg)

Silver Oak Cellars: The cab here is quite tasty and the winery has new digs. The tasting room is intended to “frame the vineyards” with panoramic views of the Alexander Valley bench. (707-942-7082, silveroak.com, 7300 Highway 128, Healdsburg)

Lunch break: Barndiva. This is a hip place that plays to foodies with local ingredients. It’s also known for its exotic cocktails. (707-431-0100, barndiva.com, 231 Center St., Healdsburg)

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com.

