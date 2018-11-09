Gardening events: Is the orchid industry under threat?

SANTA ROSA

Challenge to orchid industry

The Sonoma County Orchid Society is presenting “The Rise & Fall of the Orchid” on Tuesday. Expert Bob Hamilton will recount the Victorian orchid craze and the challenges to the orchid trade since then, with big-box stores selling cheap orchids, doing harm to small businesses and high property values interfering with the construction of greenhouses. Hamilton said he views his collection of orchids as a preservation effort. 6:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

GLEN ELLEN

Explore the diverse flora

Certified naturalist Carolyn Greene will take nature lovers on a walk through Quarryhill Botanical Garden today . She will explore leaves, seeds and bark, identifying plants and sharing stories about the garden’s diverse flora. Greene will talk about the different types of fruit, how bark actually works and about the function of leaf shapes. People are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes to traverse the garden’s hilly paths during the 1½mile trek. Registration at quarryhill.org is required. The fee is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. Heavy rains will cancel the walk. 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org

SANTA ROSA

Fall plant sale

There is still time to get plants into the ground that will take root this winter. Stock up at the Willowside School Nursery plant sale on Nov. 10. The student-supported operation features drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias, abutilons and habitat plants. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain or shine. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. Contact 4lochs@comcast.net to make a Tuesday nursery appointment.

CLOVERDALE

Why not harvest worms?

Master gardener Jennifer Roberts will give a talk today on raising worms to create rich compost that will make for tastier veggies and bigger blooms. You’ll learn how to set up a worm bin, what to feed the worms and how to care for them. Roberts also will trouble shoot worm-related issues. If you want to compost but don’t have the space for an outside pile, vermiculture is a great alternative. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Road, Cloverdale, 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

GUERNEVILLE

Learn about beneficial insects

If you want to prevent pest problems without dousing chemicals on your garden, catch the presention today at the Guerneville Library by a team of integrated pest management specialists. The team of Sonoma County Master Gardeners will offer an overview on drip irrigation, composting and beneficial insects. The talk will cover strategies for keeping your garden free of herbicides and pesticides. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma- county.org

ROHNERT PARK

Explore captured rainwater

A talk on diverting rainwater to nourish your plantings will be held today at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library . The presentation, by master gardener Linda King, will cover a variety of ways to capture and use the water that would go down the storm sewer. With the rainy season upon us, these water conservation strategies are very timely. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park, 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org

Petaluma

Are your succulents ailing?

Anne Lowings will tell you everything you want to know about succulents during a talk before the Petaluma Garden Club on Monday. She is encouraging people to bring in ailing succulents for a consultation. The free event is open to the public. 9:30 a.m., Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma.