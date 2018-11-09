s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Gardening events: Is the orchid industry under threat?

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 9, 2018, 2:31PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

SANTA ROSA

Challenge to orchid industry

The Sonoma County Orchid Society is presenting “The Rise & Fall of the Orchid” on Tuesday. Expert Bob Hamilton will recount the Victorian orchid craze and the challenges to the orchid trade since then, with big-box stores selling cheap orchids, doing harm to small businesses and high property values interfering with the construction of greenhouses. Hamilton said he views his collection of orchids as a preservation effort. 6:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

GLEN ELLEN

Explore the diverse flora

Certified naturalist Carolyn Greene will take nature lovers on a walk through Quarryhill Botanical Garden today . She will explore leaves, seeds and bark, identifying plants and sharing stories about the garden’s diverse flora. Greene will talk about the different types of fruit, how bark actually works and about the function of leaf shapes. People are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes to traverse the garden’s hilly paths during the 1½mile trek. Registration at quarryhill.org is required. The fee is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. Heavy rains will cancel the walk. 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org

SANTA ROSA

Fall plant sale

There is still time to get plants into the ground that will take root this winter. Stock up at the Willowside School Nursery plant sale on Nov. 10. The student-supported operation features drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias, abutilons and habitat plants. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain or shine. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. Contact 4lochs@comcast.net to make a Tuesday nursery appointment.

CLOVERDALE

Why not harvest worms?

Master gardener Jennifer Roberts will give a talk today on raising worms to create rich compost that will make for tastier veggies and bigger blooms. You’ll learn how to set up a worm bin, what to feed the worms and how to care for them. Roberts also will trouble shoot worm-related issues. If you want to compost but don’t have the space for an outside pile, vermiculture is a great alternative. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Road, Cloverdale, 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org.

GUERNEVILLE

Learn about beneficial insects

If you want to prevent pest problems without dousing chemicals on your garden, catch the presention today at the Guerneville Library by a team of integrated pest management specialists. The team of Sonoma County Master Gardeners will offer an overview on drip irrigation, composting and beneficial insects. The talk will cover strategies for keeping your garden free of herbicides and pesticides. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma- county.org

ROHNERT PARK

Explore captured rainwater

A talk on diverting rainwater to nourish your plantings will be held today at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library . The presentation, by master gardener Linda King, will cover a variety of ways to capture and use the water that would go down the storm sewer. With the rainy season upon us, these water conservation strategies are very timely. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park, 707-565-2880, mimi.enright@sonoma-county.org

Petaluma

Are your succulents ailing?

Anne Lowings will tell you everything you want to know about succulents during a talk before the Petaluma Garden Club on Monday. She is encouraging people to bring in ailing succulents for a consultation. The free event is open to the public. 9:30 a.m., Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Camp Fire claims 5 lives, quadruples in size
Camp fire devastates Paradise near Chico
Poor air quality throughout region prompts closures, warnings
Small fire ignites at Howarth Park

You can send Home and Garden news to Staff Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send items at least three weeks in advance of your event.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Camp Fire claims 5 lives, quadruples in size
Air quality as bad as first days after 2017 Tubbs fire, county official says
Poor air quality throughout region prompts closures, warnings
Live map: See the Woolsey fire near Malibu in real time
How to help Butte County fire victims
Camp fire devastates Paradise near Chico
Butte County devastation too familiar for Sonoma County residents
Show Comment