s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Wine of the Week: Lush chardonnay complements a soufflé

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 6, 2018, 2:51PM
| Updated 7 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Our Wine of the Week, Williams Selyem 2016 Lewis MacGregor Estate Chardonnay ($65) is a chardonnay lover’s chardonnay, in a big yet subtle and suave way.

It has the brilliant acid, like a star-studded night sky, that most dazzles the palate and causes just a bit of confusion as it resolves into the classic lushness of this varietal in California. This much acid in a chardonnay? Really? Yes, indeed.

With each sip, the compelling acidity gives way to rich buttery textures and flavors that suggest everything from baked apple, ripe Bartlett to butterscotch custard, creme brulée and English toffee. Threads of minerality keep the wine from becoming cloying and lift it up from a good chardonnay to a great, classic quaffer, worthy of its price.

At the table, enjoy this wine with any type of shellfish, but especially scallops. You’ll enjoy it, as well, with the last of fall’s corn and all types of winter squash, provided it is served in a savory context.

A wine this regal, this extraordinary warrants something equally special, especially if you will serve it at this month’s holiday. This soufflé mirrors both the complexity of the wine and its plush texture.

A soufflé is not difficult to make, but it can seem daunting if you have never done it before, so be sure to read the recipe all the way through and have everything ready before you begin. The trick is to time things so that everything is already on the table when you pull the soufflé from the oven.

Savory Sweet Potato Soufflé

Serves 4 to 6

2 pounds (about 3 medium) sweet potatoes

3/4 cup cream or half-and-half

3 garlic cloves, trimmed, peeled and crushed

10-12 fresh sage leaves

— White pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons butter

1 large shallot, minced

— Kosher salt

2 tablespoons flour

3 farm eggs, separated

1 cup (4 ounces) Estero Gold or Vella Dry Jack cheese, grated

— Several fresh sage leaves

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Puncture each sweet potato with a sharp knife in 3 or 4 places, set them on a rack set on a baking sheet, set in the oven and cook until very tender when pierced with a fork, about one hour. Remove from the oven and let cool until easy to handle.

Meanwhile. pour the cream into a small saucepan, add the garlic, 3 of the sage leaves and several turns of white pepper and set over medium heat. When the cream just begins to simmer, cover and remove from the heat. Let sit until the sweet potatoes are ready.

Use about 2 teaspoons of the butter to coat the inside of a 1 to 1 ½ quart soufflé dish and set it aside.

Melt the remaining butter in a small sauté pan set over medium heat and when the butter is melted, add the shallot and sauté gently until soft and fragrant, about 8 minutes. Season the shallot with salt, sprinkle the flour over is and stir to combine.

With the heat on low, set a strainer over the saucepan and pour the cream through it. Quickly stir with a whisk and continue to stir until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove from the heat and set aside. Discard the garlic and sage leaves.

Most Popular Stories
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video

When the sweet potatoes are cool enough to handle, break them in half and pass them through a potato ricer into a deep bowl. If you do not have a ricer, press them through a strainer. Discard the skins (or save them for your pups; they are a healthy treat).

Use a sturdy balloon whisk or a hand mixer to whip the egg whites until they form medium peaks. Set them aside.

Related Stories
Pairings: Cashmere and chocolate, a perfect treat
Pairings: Carrots to go with your cab
Pairings: Elegant merlot can dress up or down

Working quickly, put the egg yolks into a medium bowl and whisk thoroughly, until creamy and pale yellow. Whisk in the cream mixture, followed by the sweet potato puree and the cheese. Mix well.

Working quickly, fold in the egg whites but do not overmix. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the mixture into the buttered soufflé dish. Arrange the remaining sage leaves on top and sprinkle lightly with salt and several turns of white pepper.

Set the soufflé on the same rack used for the sweet potatoes and carefully set the sheet pan with the rack and dish in the oven. Pour about ¼ to ½ inch of hot water into the sheet pan.

Bake until the soufflé is lightly browned on top and springs back when pressed gently with your finger, about 40 to 45 minutes. Add more water to the pan as needed to keep it from becoming dry.

Remove from the oven and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Newsom elected governor of California
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Santa Rosa voters reject $124 million housing bond
Show Comment