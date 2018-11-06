Wine of the Week: Lush chardonnay complements a soufflé

Our Wine of the Week, Williams Selyem 2016 Lewis MacGregor Estate Chardonnay ($65) is a chardonnay lover’s chardonnay, in a big yet subtle and suave way.

It has the brilliant acid, like a star-studded night sky, that most dazzles the palate and causes just a bit of confusion as it resolves into the classic lushness of this varietal in California. This much acid in a chardonnay? Really? Yes, indeed.

With each sip, the compelling acidity gives way to rich buttery textures and flavors that suggest everything from baked apple, ripe Bartlett to butterscotch custard, creme brulée and English toffee. Threads of minerality keep the wine from becoming cloying and lift it up from a good chardonnay to a great, classic quaffer, worthy of its price.

At the table, enjoy this wine with any type of shellfish, but especially scallops. You’ll enjoy it, as well, with the last of fall’s corn and all types of winter squash, provided it is served in a savory context.

A wine this regal, this extraordinary warrants something equally special, especially if you will serve it at this month’s holiday. This soufflé mirrors both the complexity of the wine and its plush texture.

A soufflé is not difficult to make, but it can seem daunting if you have never done it before, so be sure to read the recipe all the way through and have everything ready before you begin. The trick is to time things so that everything is already on the table when you pull the soufflé from the oven.

Savory Sweet Potato Soufflé

Serves 4 to 6

2 pounds (about 3 medium) sweet potatoes

3/4 cup cream or half-and-half

3 garlic cloves, trimmed, peeled and crushed

10-12 fresh sage leaves

— White pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons butter

1 large shallot, minced

— Kosher salt

2 tablespoons flour

3 farm eggs, separated

1 cup (4 ounces) Estero Gold or Vella Dry Jack cheese, grated

— Several fresh sage leaves

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Puncture each sweet potato with a sharp knife in 3 or 4 places, set them on a rack set on a baking sheet, set in the oven and cook until very tender when pierced with a fork, about one hour. Remove from the oven and let cool until easy to handle.

Meanwhile. pour the cream into a small saucepan, add the garlic, 3 of the sage leaves and several turns of white pepper and set over medium heat. When the cream just begins to simmer, cover and remove from the heat. Let sit until the sweet potatoes are ready.

Use about 2 teaspoons of the butter to coat the inside of a 1 to 1 ½ quart soufflé dish and set it aside.

Melt the remaining butter in a small sauté pan set over medium heat and when the butter is melted, add the shallot and sauté gently until soft and fragrant, about 8 minutes. Season the shallot with salt, sprinkle the flour over is and stir to combine.

With the heat on low, set a strainer over the saucepan and pour the cream through it. Quickly stir with a whisk and continue to stir until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove from the heat and set aside. Discard the garlic and sage leaves.