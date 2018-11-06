s
s
Seasonal Pantry: An ode to the ancient pomegranate

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 6, 2018, 2:45PM
| Updated 7 hours ago.
The pomegranate has long been the first fall fruit to appear and to disappear, at least until recently. The ancient fruit – Judaism suggests the pomegranate, not the apple, was the fruit of Eden – typically ripens right about the time summer’s bright light turns to autumn’s golden glow.

Our local fruit typically disappears around Thanksgiving or a tad later, depending on the weather.

But now, thanks to a single company in southeastern California, pomegranate season has been turned on its head.

Pom Wonderful, founded by billionaire couple Lynda and Stewart Resnick, whose holdings have also included Fiji Water and the Franklin Mint, now distributes fresh ,California-grown pomegranates through early spring, with their first fresh fruit typically appearing just before Thanksgiving. The company has planted thousands of acres of pomegranates, sells pomegranate products in addition to the fresh fruit and advertises its products heavily, including on television.

Since these pomegranates first began appearing in markets in the early 2000s, I’ve had store clerks tell me that pomegranates are never available before Thanksgiving, that they are winter fruit, not fall fruit.

I sigh and walk away, wishing I could take them by the hand to one of the many trees in Sonoma County and simply say, “Look up!” Some of our trees, planted decades ago, are now so tall that most are not harvested; the fruit simply falls to the ground, typically when it is well past its prime.

My first pomegranate was dropped into my trick-or-treat bag many decades ago, by a man who had set up a camera to photograph the ghosts, goblins and witches who knocked on his door. I was an angel, though according to my mother, in costume only.

I found the fruit intriguing and hurried to find it the next morning, but it was gone. After nearly endless searching, I discovered it on top of the refrigerator, in the back, near the wall, where my mother had stashed it. She did not want me to know about this messy fruit.

Too late. It was love at first aril, which burst in my mouth in a spritz of delicious acidic sweetness.

A pomegranate is a good thing to love. The fruit is full of antioxidants and micronutrients and is best enjoyed simply, on its own, in beverages and salads, over a variety of finished dishes and in simple vinaigrettes. It is best when given the stage, without strongly flavored ingredients that eclipse its delicate beauty. Bottled dressings that include balsamic vinegar and honey are a disappointment, as you don’t taste the pomegranate itself.

Pomegranate molasses, popular throughout North Africa and the Middle East, is used in a variety of traditional cuisines but it is a concentrated, syrupy flavor, lacking the delicacy of the fresh fruit. It’s fine in the proper context but cannot replace the fresh fruit.

If you are new to pomegranates, it can seem daunting to remove their arils and tempting to buy packages of the seeds. But what if you have a tree or a bounty of fruit, or simply wish not to buy packaged foods? What you don’t want to do is cut the pomegranate open over a bowl of water and plunge the fruit into it; this process dilutes the flavor and you lose the juice. If you need help, there is a very short video on YouTube called “Pomegranate Opening – Awesome Pomegranate Technique.” There’s no narration, just a close-up view of how to do it that can be very helpful.

You’re welcome.

hhhhhh

This simple vinaigrette is from my book “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings” (Harvard Common Press, $16.95). It is delicate, bright and full of the flavor of pomegranates. It is also quite versatile; for some favorite uses, see the suggestions that follow the recipe.

Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup

1 small shallot, minced

2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar or unsweetened pomegranate vinegar

— Pinch of sugar

— Kosher salt

1/3 cup freshly squeezed pomegranate juice (see Note below)

— Zest of 1 tangerine, 1 clementine or 1/2 orange, cut into very thin julienne

— Black pepper in a mill

2/3 cup mildly flavored extra virgin olive oil

Put the shallot into a small bowl, cover with vinegar and let sit for 15 to 20 minutes.

Add the sugar and several generous pinches of salt and then stir in the pomegranate juice, zest and several turns of black pepper.

Whisk in the olive oil, taste and correct for salt and pepper as needed. Taste again and if it is a bit flat, add a pinch more of sugar, which will boost the pomegranate flavor.

Use immediately or refrigerate, covered, for up to 2 days.

Note: To make pomegranate juice, begin with a fresh pomegranate. The fastest way to extract the juice is to cut the fruit in half through its equator and ream the halves with a lemon reamer, holding them over a wide bowl, until all of the juice is released. Strain before using. A medium ripe pomegranate should release between 1/3 and 1/2 cup of juice.

Suggested Uses:

All types of rice salads, including wild rice, with or without minced cranberries and toasted pine nuts.

Over sliced avocado or sliced avocado and grapefruit segments.

Over salads of lettuce, thinly sliced onions and sliced smoked duck or smoked salmon broken into chunks

Over sliced persimmons and red onion topped with grilled rare lamb rib chops

Over sliced and grilled eggplant that has first been drizzled with whole milk yogurt.

hhhhhh

Here is a delicious dish that is also beautiful. It makes a wonderful side dish on Thanksgiving that is both a bit unusual yet in keeping with the holiday.

Carrot Salad with Black Olives, Pecans, Pomegranates and Feta

Serves 6 to 8

2 pounds medium carrots, preferably pale yellow, trimmed, peeled and cut into ⅛-inch diagonal slices

4 ounces shelled pecans

— Flake salt

1 tablespoon best-quality red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons ground cumin

— Pinch of ground clove

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

4 ounces feta, broken into small pieces

2 ounces oil-cured black olives, pitted and minced

1/2 cup fresh pomegranate arils

— Black pepper in a mill

Put the carrots into a steamer basket set over simmering water, cover and steam until tender when pierced with a fork, about 7 to 9 minutes. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, put the pecans into a small heavy sauté pan set over medium heat and toast until fragrant; do not let the pecans burn. Set aside.

When the carrots have cooled, put them into a medium bowl and season lightly with salt. Add the vinegar, cumin and clove, toss, pour in the olive oil and toss again. Add the toasted pecans and the olives, along with the parsley, feta, olives and all but about a tablespoon of the pomegranate arils.

Toss gently, season with several turns of black pepper, taste and correct for salt.

Transfer to a pretty bowl, scatter the remaining pomegranate arils on top and enjoy at room temperature.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

