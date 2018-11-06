The pomegranate has long been the first fall fruit to appear and to disappear, at least until recently. The ancient fruit – Judaism suggests the pomegranate, not the apple, was the fruit of Eden – typically ripens right about the time summer’s bright light turns to autumn’s golden glow.

Our local fruit typically disappears around Thanksgiving or a tad later, depending on the weather.

But now, thanks to a single company in southeastern California, pomegranate season has been turned on its head.

Pom Wonderful, founded by billionaire couple Lynda and Stewart Resnick, whose holdings have also included Fiji Water and the Franklin Mint, now distributes fresh ,California-grown pomegranates through early spring, with their first fresh fruit typically appearing just before Thanksgiving. The company has planted thousands of acres of pomegranates, sells pomegranate products in addition to the fresh fruit and advertises its products heavily, including on television.

Since these pomegranates first began appearing in markets in the early 2000s, I’ve had store clerks tell me that pomegranates are never available before Thanksgiving, that they are winter fruit, not fall fruit.

I sigh and walk away, wishing I could take them by the hand to one of the many trees in Sonoma County and simply say, “Look up!” Some of our trees, planted decades ago, are now so tall that most are not harvested; the fruit simply falls to the ground, typically when it is well past its prime.

My first pomegranate was dropped into my trick-or-treat bag many decades ago, by a man who had set up a camera to photograph the ghosts, goblins and witches who knocked on his door. I was an angel, though according to my mother, in costume only.

I found the fruit intriguing and hurried to find it the next morning, but it was gone. After nearly endless searching, I discovered it on top of the refrigerator, in the back, near the wall, where my mother had stashed it. She did not want me to know about this messy fruit.

Too late. It was love at first aril, which burst in my mouth in a spritz of delicious acidic sweetness.

A pomegranate is a good thing to love. The fruit is full of antioxidants and micronutrients and is best enjoyed simply, on its own, in beverages and salads, over a variety of finished dishes and in simple vinaigrettes. It is best when given the stage, without strongly flavored ingredients that eclipse its delicate beauty. Bottled dressings that include balsamic vinegar and honey are a disappointment, as you don’t taste the pomegranate itself.

Pomegranate molasses, popular throughout North Africa and the Middle East, is used in a variety of traditional cuisines but it is a concentrated, syrupy flavor, lacking the delicacy of the fresh fruit. It’s fine in the proper context but cannot replace the fresh fruit.

If you are new to pomegranates, it can seem daunting to remove their arils and tempting to buy packages of the seeds. But what if you have a tree or a bounty of fruit, or simply wish not to buy packaged foods? What you don’t want to do is cut the pomegranate open over a bowl of water and plunge the fruit into it; this process dilutes the flavor and you lose the juice. If you need help, there is a very short video on YouTube called “Pomegranate Opening – Awesome Pomegranate Technique.” There’s no narration, just a close-up view of how to do it that can be very helpful.