A la carte: Holiday food and wine fun heating up in Sonoma County

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 13, 2018, 4:19PM
| Updated 8 minutes ago.
ALEXANDER VALLEY

Black Friday open house

Six wineries in Alexander Valley will welcome in the holiday season from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 during the annual Taste Destination 128 Black Friday Open House.

As guests taste their way through the valley, they can enjoy special bites with the renowned cabernets and enjoy festive holiday celebrations. Participating wineries include Alexander Valley, deLorimier, Hanna, Medlock Ames, Soda Rock and White Oak Vineyards & Winery.

Tickets are $45 in advance, $15 for designated drivers, including wineglass. To reserve: tastedestination128.com.

FORESTVILLE

Dining Out for Life

Food for Thought will host its annual fundraiser, Dining Out for Life, on Nov. 29 at various restaurants and cafés around Sonoma County.

By simply dining out for breakfast, lunch or dinner at one of the participating restaurants, you can help bring food to those living with HIV and other serious illnesses in Sonoma County.

Participating restaurants offer everything from fast casual to farm-to-table and fine dining. For a complete list, go to FFTfoodbank.org/dining-out-for-life.

SONOMA

Pop-up bake shop

The girl & the fig is offering a Pie Pop-Up and Crisp Holiday Bake Shop for Thanksgiving feasts, potlucks and friendsgivings.

Pie lovers can choose between Maple Pumpkin Pie, Derby Pie and Apple Pie with a classic lattice crust.

Dessert lovers can choose from an array of baked goods, such as Pumpkin Cupcakes (regular and petite), Espresso Malted Blondies, Macaron Combo Boxes and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies (4 pack).

The cut off for orders is 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, or whenever they sell out. Pick-up will be at the Rhone Room from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 20; from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 21; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22. The Rhone Room is located at 20816 Broadway.

Order online here. For questions, call the Catering Sales Department at 933-3000, ext. 16.

PETALUMA

Olive Harvest

The olive harvest is under way at McEvoy Ranch, one of the largest U.S. producers of estate-grown, certified organic extra virgin olive oil, and the public is invited to take part in the annual rite of fall.

The Olio Nuovo Experience Workshop and Lunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17,at the Petaluma ranch. The day starts with an orchard tour, hands-on demo of harvest and a tour of the frantoio olive mill, followed by a tasting of the 2018 olio nuovo along with the 2017 olio nuovo. The day wraps up with a farm-to-table lunch.

Cost is $185, including a bottle of olio nuovo to take home. To reserve: mcevoyranch.com/visit/workshops-and-events. 5935 Red Hill Road.

ST. HELENA

Cultural feast

Acacia House will hold its second annual Feast of Seven Cultures dinner series starting Nov. 29 at the restaurant at Las Alcobas Napa Valley.

Hosted by celebrity chef/partner Chris Cosentino and his business partner, Oliver Wharton, the weekly dinner series will feature six, star-studded guest chefs preparing a one-night-only, five-course tasting menu Nov. 29 through Dec. 20, based on the food traditions of Israel, Italy, France, Germany, Portugal, Mexico and Spain.

Guest chefs include Alon Shaya from Shaya in New Orleans on Nov. 29; Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant in Chicago on Dec. 4; Ludo Lefebvre of Trois Mec in Los Angeles on Dec. 6; Stephanie Izard of Girl & The Goat in Chicago on Dec. 11; Chris Cosentino of Acacia House on Dec. 13; Ray Garcia of Broken Spanish in Los Angeles on Dec. 18; and Paul Kahan of Blackbird in Chicago on Dec. 20.

Tickets are on sale through opentable.com. Tickets are $125 ($165 including tax and tip), with an optional beverage pairing for an additional $95. Reservations are available from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. 1915 Main St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

Show Comment