Editor's Note: Health officials have warned that prolonged exposure outside with the current air pollution can be hazardous, especially for those with asthma or other lung disease, as well as older adults and children. Be sure to take precautions, and check to make sure the hikes haven't been cancelled.

CRAFTS WORKSHOP, NOV. 11

Sonoma: Victorian Christmas Crafts Workshop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at General Vallejo’s home on West Spain Street in Sonoma State Historic Park. Free admission for ages 12 and younger, $2 for ages 13-17 and $3 for adults. 707-938-9559.

POETRY HIKE, NOV. 11

Penngrove: Join Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla on a free, one-mile hike from 2-6 p.m. at Osborn Preserve on Lichau Road in Penngrove. Hike, reflect and share your short poems. Paper and pens provided, but bring your own journal. No pets, and children must be accompanied by an adult. 707-888-5616 for information. Part of SSU’s Center for Environmental Inquiry’s Dig Into Nature program.

ECO-ACCESS HIKE, NOV. 11

Cloverdale: Bring a dish for a potluck lunch and learn about the importance of the Russian River and its special status species during an accessible hike for all ages and abilities at Cloverdale River Park, 31820 McCray Road, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Parking $7, free for regional parks members, 707-565-2041. SonomaCountyParks.org.

MUSEUM OPENING, NOV. 11

Glen Ellen: Celebrate the re-opening of the revitalized House of Happy Walls museum at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The events include tours, a discovery hike, horseback ride, community picnic, kite flying, carriage rides, music, food and face painting. Details at jacklondonpark.com.

TREKSONOMA, NOV. 16

West County: Enjoy Sonoma County’s bounty in this pre-Thanksgiving, three-day walk from Bohemia Ecological Preserve in Occidental to the Pacific Ocean from Nov. 16-18. $260 with groups of two or more, $280 standard admission. Details at landpaths.org.

RACE REGISTRATIONS

Healdsburg: Registration is open for the annual 5K Turkey Trot on the streets of Healdsburg on Nov. 22. The event is a fundraiser for the Drew Esquivel scholarship that helps Healdsburg area students and athletes go to college. Details are available at healdsburgrunningcompany.com.

Santa Rosa: Nov. 22 is the deadline to register online for the Empire Runners Club’s McGuire’s 3K and 10K Potluck Breakfast Run on Nov. 25 at Hidden Valley Elementary School. Online $10, race day $20. This year’s race is also open to non-club members in honor of the club’s director Mike McGuire, who died in June. empirerunners.org.