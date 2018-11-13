Beyond the sauce: How to use cranberries more creatively this season

A number of years ago, when my book “California Home Cooking” (Harvard Common Press, 1997) was first published, a critic writing in the New York Times took me to task for including cranberries among the ingredients I used in a variety of recipes.

“Hey, stay in your own state!” is how she put it.

The statement revealed more about her than it did about the book, as she failed to read the material that accompanied the recipes.

Cranberries were very important during the early years of colonization in Northern California. They had long been grown in Russia and settlers around Fort Ross were not willing to do without them. Thus, cranberries were sent by train car from southwestern Oregon, where they are still grown, and quickly became a vital part of California cooking.

Bandon, Oregon, produces about 30 million pounds of cranberries each year, supplying nearly all of Oregon’s needs and about 5 percent of the nation’s. The fruit is celebrated on the second weekend of September, in the city’s Cranberry Festival, which began in 1947.

Cranberry bogs are gorgeous. When the flowers first appear, a bog can look like a sea of green and white, with flowers that resemble tiny swans. When the fruit is ready for harvest, the bogs glow crimson, a vast scarlet sea, sometimes stretching all the way to the horizon.

The state of Wisconsin produces more than half of our nation’s cranberries and Massachusetts follows, with about a third of nearly 400,000 pounds grown nationwide each year.

Cranberries are mostly water and a cup contains just 49 calories. Nutrients include Vitamins C, E and K1, manganese, potassium and copper.

_____

A simple green salad, maybe with thinly sliced red onion and toasted pecans, dressed with cranberry vinaigrette is an easy and delicious way to add seasonal flavor to your holiday table. You can also use this dressing on salads of thinly sliced red onion, peeled and sliced citrus, rice salads, wild rice salads and salads topped with sliced smoked turkey.

Cranberry Vinaigrette

Makes 1⅓ cups

⅓ cup cranberry vinegar (see Note below)

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

— Pinch of ground allspice

— Pinch of granulated sugar, plus more as needed

— Generous pinch of kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

½ cup hazelnut oil

⅓-½ cup peanut oil

Put the vinegar, orange zest, allspice, sugar and salt in a small bowl. Add several turns of black pepper and taste the mixture. If it seems flat – i.e., the flavor of cranberries hasn’t quite blossomed – add another pinch of sugar and another pinch of salt.

Whisk in the oils.

Use right away or cover and refrigerate for a day or two.

Note: To make cranberry vinegar, rinse a 12-ounce package of cranberries and pick out and discard any soft ones. Put the cranberries into the work bowl of a food processor and pulse several times, until they are reduced to small bits. Transfer to a quart glass jar and fill the jar with white wine vinegar or Champagne vinegar. Cut two squares or circles of wax paper or parchment paper slightly larger than the jar’s opening and set it on top of the jar. Add the lid and ring and set in a cool, dark place for at least 2 days and as long as 10 days. Strain through several layers of cheesecloth and store in a bottle with a cork, not a metal closure.