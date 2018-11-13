What a beauty our Wine of the Week, Carlisle 2016 Sonoma Mountain Steiner Vineyard Gruner Veltliner ($30), is. On first sip, you feel as if you were bathed in a spritz of cool sea mist.

As the wine warms on the palate, a succession of subtle fruit flavors unfolds, suggesting white grapefruit, pomelo, lime and not-quite-ripe green honeydew melon. It is delightfully refreshing. Aromas include pretty citrus flower notes and just a whisper of honeysuckle and meadow grass.

If you are not familiar with this classic Austrian varietal, you are about to make a great discovery, as it is approachable, delightful and very food friendly. It is a unifying and delicious choice for your holiday table, as it flatters and is flattered by a wide range of flavors and textures.

The wine can take a bit of heat without turning bitter, which makes it a good choice with both Thai and Vietnamese food, provided they are not too spicy. Thai larb and green curries, green papaya salads and Vietnamese bün are all fabulous tablemates with this wine. It is excellent with shellfish, too, including chilled Dungeness crab and oysters on the half shell.

It is also a great choice to enjoy with avocados, which are delicious right now. A simple salad of sliced avocados, grapefruit segments and pomegranates is a lovely first course.

For today’s recipe, I’m suggesting a match that resonates with the wine on several levels. Fennel turns rich and voluptuous when it is braised until tender, mirroring the wine’s fleshy mid-palate texture. Shallots take on a hint of sweetness when cooked and engage in a charming way with the wine’s fruit. Finally, both the lemon and the pomegranates tingle on the palate, as the wine’s lovely acidity does. This dish makes a fabulous contribution to any holiday meal, especially with this lovely wine alongside.

Braised Fennel & Shallots with Lemon Zest and Pomegranate

Serves 6 to 10

3 pounds fennel bulbs, trimmed

1 lemon

1/3 cup olive oil

— Kosher salt

12 medium shallots, trimmed, peeled and cut in half lengthwise

6 garlic cloves, peeled

2 cups dry white wine, plus more as needed

— Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon minced fresh fennel fronds

1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives

1 tablespoon minced fresh Italian parsley

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons fresh pomegranate arils

Be certain that the fennel bulbs are fully trimmed, with narrow tips sliced off and the root end cut flush with the bulb. Cut large bulbs in half lengthwise and cut each half in half again. Cut medium bulbs just once and leave very small bulbs whole.

Use a microplane zester to zest the lemon, cover the zest, and set it aside. Juice the lemon and strain out any seeds.

Pour the olive oil into a wide shallow sauté pan set over medium heat. Add the fennel and sauté until it is lightly and evenly browned all over. Season with salt. Tuck the shallots and garlic cloves here and there, add the white wine and the lemon juice and reduce the heat to low. Check now and then to be certain the liquid has not evaporated and if it has, add more wine.

Cover and simmer very gently until the fennel and shallots are very tender when pierced with a fork; the exact time will vary based on the size of the fennel. Uncover, increase the heat to medium, and simmer until the liquid is reduced to about 1/2 to 3/4 cup. Taste, correct for salt, and season generously with black pepper.