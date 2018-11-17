TURKEY TALES, NOV. 18
Petaluma: Learn the myths and lore about turkeys and practice turkey calls during an easy two-mile walk in Helen Putnam Regional Park, 411 Chileno Valley Road 10 a.m. to noon. Parking $7, Regional Park members free. 707-539-2865. SonomaCountyParks.org.
OPEN COCKPIT. NOV. 18
Santa Rosa: Look into the cockpits of three planes that have trained Air Force pilots for the past 60 years, including a T-38 Talon which is still the Air Force’s mainstay supersonic jet trainer. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pacific Coast Air Museum, 1 Air Museum Way. Standard museum entry donations apply. pacificcoastairmuseum.org.
NATURE JOURNALING, NOV. 18
Santa Rosa: Marley Peifer leads a free workshop and field trip on nature journaling through sketches and notes with pencils, ink and watercolors. 1-5 p.m. at the Laguna de Santa Rosa, 900 Sanford Road. Pre-registration required through landpaths.org.
TURKEY TROT, NOV. 22
Healdsburg: Annual 5K run or walk through the streets of Healdsburg starting at 8 a.m. to and from the Healdsburg Running Company, 333 Center St. Race Day registration is available at 6:30 a.m. $50 for adults, $40 for kids, but advance registration is preferred. healdsburgrunningcompany.
TURKEY WADDLE, NOV. 23
Glen Ellen: Day after Thanksgiving 4-mile moderate hike through the redwoods, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water. Rain cancels the hike. jacklondon park.com.
NATURE HIKE, NOV. 24
Sonoma: Slow-paced one-mile hike with minor elevation gain along the Montini Preserve Trail at Sonoma State Historic Park, noon to 1 p.m. Meet at the Vallejo Home parking lot at the end of 3rd Street West. Free for all ages. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. 707-938-9560.
BREAKFAST RUN. NOV. 25
Santa Rosa: The Empire Runners Club’s McGuire’s 3K and 10K Potluck Breakfast Run at Hidden Valley Elementary School. Online registration $10, race day $20. This year’s race is also open to non-club members in honor of the club’s director, Mike McGuire, who died in June. empirerunnersclub.org.
CRAFTS FAIR, DEC. 1-2
Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa’s 44th annual handmade holiday crafts fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2 Finley Community Center, 2060 W. Collage Ave. Live entertainment both days. $3. Kids 12 and under free. 707-543-3737.