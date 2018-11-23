s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Venturing Out in Sonoma County week of Nov. 25

JAMES LANARAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 23, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

WINGING IT, NOV. 28

Santa Rosa: Leisurely walk designed for older adults on the Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail during the fall bird migration along the Pacific Flyway. 8:30-10:30 a.m. 6303 Highway 12. Bring or borrow binoculars at the trail. Free parking available, carpooling encouraged. 707-565-2041. SonomaCountyParks.org.

FITNESS HIKE, DEC. 1

Glen Ellen: Choose either a 2-mile, roundtrip, easy-to-moderate hike to the lake at Jack London State Historic Park, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or continue another mile to Old Fallen Bridge for a moderate, 4-mile roundtrip hike 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 2400 London Ranch Road. The hikes are free. Meet in the ranch parking lot. Dogs are not allowed, rain cancels the hike. Visit jacklondonpark.com.

STRENUOUS HIKE, DEC. 1

Glen Ellen: Climb the Sonoma Ridge Trail and explore the newly reopened East Slope extension during this very strenuous hike with an elevation gain of 2,000 feet, rain or shine. Meet in the upper parking lot at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, by 9:45 a.m. Parking $10. Bring lunch and liquids. Visit billanddavehikes.com for information.

NUESTROS PARQUES, DEC. 1

Sonoma: A bilingual naturalist leads a free 2 to 4-mile nature walk 10 a.m.-noon at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12 followed by a potluck picnic. Bring a healthy dish to share, plates and utensils. irma.cuevas@sonoma-county.org or 707-565-7888 for information. SonomaCountyParks.org.

SCIENCE SATURDAY, DEC. 1

Santa Rosa: Learn about the power rocks hold through volcanic activity and their changing composition during interactive experiments at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Build a little volcano and paint a rock for the holiday season. All ages welcome. $7 parking. 707-539-2865. SonomaCountyParks.org.

HOLIDAY GATHERING, DEC. 1

Santa Rosa: Celebrate the holiday season noon-4 p.m. at Rancho Mark West, 7125 St. Helena Road northeast of Santa Rosa. Music, hot cider, wreath and holiday crafts making. Bring a potluck dish to share. Pre-registration required, carpool from Maria Carrillo High School at 11:45 a.m. Pets are not allowed at this open house-style event. 707-544-7284. LandPaths.org.

FARM CHORES, DEC. 2

Petaluma: Feed goats, chickens, collect eggs and try your hand at other daily farm chores 8:30-10 a.m. at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Bring gloves, water and farm-appropriate shoes. All wages welcome. Registration required. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-789-9699.

TREE HUNT, DEC. 2

Healdsburg: Harvest your un-manicured Christmas tree and help fire-reduction efforts at the same time at Riddell Preserve outside Healdsburg 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This event requires a 1.6-mile round-trip hike up a steep but graded trail to the trees. Bring snacks, water and work gloves. Saws and some gloves provided. Pets are not allowed. Visit LandPaths.org or call 707-544-7284 for details.

CRAFTS FAIR, DEC. 1-2

Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa’s 44th annual handmade holiday crafts fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2 Finley Community Center, 2060 W. Collage Ave. Live entertainment both days. $3. Kids 12 and under free. 707-543-3737.

GIRLS ON THE RUN, DEC. 2

Rohnert Park: Join a fun-filled, family friendly celebration with music of Girls on The Run Sonoma County’s final 5K run of the year, 8 a.m. at the SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. Family and community members are invited to join the two laps around the SOMO Village and spectators are welcome to cheer the runners on. The Girls on the Run 10-week program inspires, empowers and teaches 3rd-8th grade girls a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness. info@gotrsonomacounty.org.

Most Popular Stories
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Readers share their favorite burgers in Sonoma County
Two Santa Rosa men sentenced for aiding pot kidnapping, murder
'I just saw his headlights drift into the oncoming lane': Witness describes Sonoma crash
Fire destroys only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast

TREE DECORATING, DEC. 2

Windsor: Windsor Farmer’s Market with roasted chestnuts, candied almonds, kettle korn, cookies and smoothies on Market Street 10 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by the annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Community Decoration at 2 p.m. Both at the Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive. The 200 lighted holiday trees decorated by Windsor students, families, businesses and organizations located in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove is open through Jan. 1.

James Lanaras

Most Popular Stories
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Two Santa Rosa men sentenced for aiding pot kidnapping, murder
Friends, co-worker call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant, caring'
Fire destroys only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast
Readers share their favorite burgers in Sonoma County
'I just saw his headlights drift into the oncoming lane': Witness describes Sonoma crash
What happens now that PG&E is filing for bankruptcy?
Bishop feels ‘grief, shame, raging anger’ over abuse by Catholic clergy
Show Comment