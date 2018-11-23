WINGING IT, NOV. 28
Santa Rosa: Leisurely walk designed for older adults on the Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail during the fall bird migration along the Pacific Flyway. 8:30-10:30 a.m. 6303 Highway 12. Bring or borrow binoculars at the trail. Free parking available, carpooling encouraged. 707-565-2041. SonomaCountyParks.org.
FITNESS HIKE, DEC. 1
Glen Ellen: Choose either a 2-mile, roundtrip, easy-to-moderate hike to the lake at Jack London State Historic Park, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or continue another mile to Old Fallen Bridge for a moderate, 4-mile roundtrip hike 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 2400 London Ranch Road. The hikes are free. Meet in the ranch parking lot. Dogs are not allowed, rain cancels the hike. Visit jacklondonpark.com.
STRENUOUS HIKE, DEC. 1
Glen Ellen: Climb the Sonoma Ridge Trail and explore the newly reopened East Slope extension during this very strenuous hike with an elevation gain of 2,000 feet, rain or shine. Meet in the upper parking lot at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, by 9:45 a.m. Parking $10. Bring lunch and liquids. Visit billanddavehikes.com for information.
NUESTROS PARQUES, DEC. 1
Sonoma: A bilingual naturalist leads a free 2 to 4-mile nature walk 10 a.m.-noon at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12 followed by a potluck picnic. Bring a healthy dish to share, plates and utensils. irma.cuevas@sonoma-county.org or 707-565-7888 for information. SonomaCountyParks.org.
SCIENCE SATURDAY, DEC. 1
Santa Rosa: Learn about the power rocks hold through volcanic activity and their changing composition during interactive experiments at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Build a little volcano and paint a rock for the holiday season. All ages welcome. $7 parking. 707-539-2865. SonomaCountyParks.org.
HOLIDAY GATHERING, DEC. 1
Santa Rosa: Celebrate the holiday season noon-4 p.m. at Rancho Mark West, 7125 St. Helena Road northeast of Santa Rosa. Music, hot cider, wreath and holiday crafts making. Bring a potluck dish to share. Pre-registration required, carpool from Maria Carrillo High School at 11:45 a.m. Pets are not allowed at this open house-style event. 707-544-7284. LandPaths.org.
FARM CHORES, DEC. 2
Petaluma: Feed goats, chickens, collect eggs and try your hand at other daily farm chores 8:30-10 a.m. at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Bring gloves, water and farm-appropriate shoes. All wages welcome. Registration required. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-789-9699.
TREE HUNT, DEC. 2
Healdsburg: Harvest your un-manicured Christmas tree and help fire-reduction efforts at the same time at Riddell Preserve outside Healdsburg 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This event requires a 1.6-mile round-trip hike up a steep but graded trail to the trees. Bring snacks, water and work gloves. Saws and some gloves provided. Pets are not allowed. Visit LandPaths.org or call 707-544-7284 for details.
CRAFTS FAIR, DEC. 1-2
Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa’s 44th annual handmade holiday crafts fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2 Finley Community Center, 2060 W. Collage Ave. Live entertainment both days. $3. Kids 12 and under free. 707-543-3737.
GIRLS ON THE RUN, DEC. 2
Rohnert Park: Join a fun-filled, family friendly celebration with music of Girls on The Run Sonoma County’s final 5K run of the year, 8 a.m. at the SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. Family and community members are invited to join the two laps around the SOMO Village and spectators are welcome to cheer the runners on. The Girls on the Run 10-week program inspires, empowers and teaches 3rd-8th grade girls a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness. info@gotrsonomacounty.org.