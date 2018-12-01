The lobster risotto at John Ash & Co. is delicious, the sweet seafood tumbled with creamy Italian carnaroli rice, leeks, lobster oil, and a touch of preserved lemon and Parmesan ($24 appetizer/$38 entrée). So are the short ribs, braised in sweet-sour brown sugar-balsamic glaze atop cheesy grits and roasted carrots and sunchokes ($35).

Yet one evening, I decided that a pepper Jack cheeseburger would really hit the spot. So I grabbed a seat in The Front Room Bar & Lounge at the John Ash entry, and scarfed a big, juicy BN Ranch grass-fed Angus model ($16) served with homemade zucchini pickles and a silver bucket of shoestring fries. My companion, meanwhile, went for the risotto.

That’s the flexible John Ash experience for you. You can eat in the handsome, main dining room with its vaulted wood ceiling, stone fireplace, colorful abstract paintings, and windows overlooking the gardens. Or, you can kick back in the dark wood trimmed Front Room, which also serves the full John Ash menu alongside its own options like grilled fish tacos ($14) and a pulled pork quesadilla ($14).

These days, however, there’s less difference between the two spaces. John Ash is still billed as fine dining, as it has been for the nearly four decades it’s held court at Santa Rosa’s Vintner’s Inn. Except now, the place has adopted a relaxed mood with more casual service.

It’s just one part of the evolution at Vintner’s Inn, built in 1983. Last fall, hotel owner Rhonda Carano opened a second eatery, River Vine Café, for daily breakfast and lunch. Then this fall, the 98-acre property unveiled a $17 million renovation and expansion, adding 34 new rooms and suites, and debuting Vi La Vita Spa with its own health-oriented small bites menu.

Glitches pop up here and there — the elegant eatery still presents white tablecloths, for example, but on one recent visit, mine needed ironing to release the thick fold lines. Too, a dress code posted on the Ash website requests jackets and collared shirts for gentlemen, but now, it’s not unusual to see guests wearing t-shirts and sweats, or — gasp — shorts.

The food, fortunately, remains a class act under the direction of executive chef Tom Schmidt. He’s been in this kitchen for a decade now, and has perfected his satisfying Cal-American staples. As always, local produce plays a starring role on the seasonal menus, such as autumn’s squash that’s roasted and made into a thick soup scattered with toasted pepitas and a drizzle of sweet pomegranate molasses ($10).

Wines are still a hallmark, too. The Sonoma County-heavy list (more than 275 wineries from this region alone) features boutique finds like a 130-case production 2016 Bennett Valley Flanagan Viognier, and a 215-case production 2017 Dry Creek Valley The Larsen Projekt Grenache Rosé.

I could fill up on the fluffy, moist corn muffins slathered in butter. And it’s cliché, perhaps, but I also like to start with Hog Island Sweetwater oysters, the shellfish clean and briny on ice alongside ramekins of slightly spicy cocktail sauce and mignonette ($20 a half dozen).

This is also nirvana for foie gras lovers, or even newbies who want to explore various presentations. A trio ($27) brings the rich liver pan seared, torchon cooked, and crackly sugar topped crème brulée style for spreading on toasted brioche. The nubbins are all the better for tangy accouterments of pickled apples and quince jam, plus a sprinkle of Pop Rocks that’s a whimsical way to cut the richness.