LIVING WITH LIONS, DEC. 4
Occidental: Presentation by Audubon Canyon Ranch’s wildlife ecologist Dr. Quinton Martins on co-existing with mountain lions and ACR’s mountain lion research, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center Meeting Room, 15290 Coleman Valley Road. $5 donation suggested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Park in the upper (second) parking lot. RSVP requested at oaec.org. 707-874-1557.
SENIOR SAUNTER, DEC. 4
Sebastopol: Enjoy a leisurely, 2-mile stroll on accessible trails with older adults, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Bring a potluck item to share after the walk. All abilities welcome. $7 parking, free for Regional Parks members. Contact Shelly Spriggs 707-539-2865 or shelly.spriggs@sonoma-county.org.
VOLUNTEER WORK DAY, DEC. 8
Santa Rosa: Volunteer with other nature lovers to help with post-fire restoration work at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet for refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and enjoy a free lunch, 1-2 p.m. Tools and work gloves provided. Bring a hat, sturdy boots and a and water bottle. RSVP to Sloan Shinn, sshin@pepperwoodpreserve.org.
SANTA FLY-IN, DEC. 8
Santa Rosa: Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by helicopter at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, One Air Museum Way, around 11 a.m. The free admission event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. includes climb aboard open cockpit planes, face painting, treat bag, jumpy house and air slide for kids, and photo opportunities with Santa. Food and drinks are available for purchase. pacificcoastairmuseum.org.
REDWOOD, YOGA HIKE, DEC. 8
Glen Ellen: Yoga instructor Dawn Justice leads a free 4.5-mile moderate hike with yoga to a 2,000-year-old redwood tree in Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Park in the ranch parking lot. Rain cancels the hike. Bring water, yoga mat not necessary. Visit jacklondonpark.com.
KIDS DAY CAMP, DEC. 8
Santa Rosa: Regional Parks naturalists entertain kids ages 6 and older with nature activities, arts and crafts and games while you do holiday shopping, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park’s Environmental Discovery Center, 393 Violetti Road, $40, registration required. 707-539-2865. SonomaCountyParks.org.
CRABBING CLINIC, DEC. 9
Bodega Bay: Introductory clinic on the different kinds of crabs found on the Sonoma Coast, crabbing basics and the time to go crabbing, 12-2 p.m., Spud Point Marina pier, 1818 West Shore Road. Fishing equipment provided, license not required. $15, registration required at SonomaCountyParks.org. Contact Ellie Muelrath 707-539-2865 or Elspeth.Muelrath@sonoma-county.org. for information.
FARMERS MARKET, DEC. 9
Windsor: Bring a vegetable to throw into the pot of stone soup at the final Certified Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Market Street at the Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive. Sing-along caroling, food and gift vendors. windsorfarmersmarket.com