Los Angeles designer Dalia MacPhee's blanket could save horses' lives during fires

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 11, 2018

When the Tubbs fire raged through Sonoma County in 2017, most people barely had time to think.

For ranchers and horse owners, the task of evacuating becomes that much more daunting when you add a few giant animals into the mix.

Los Angeles-based clothing designer Dalia MacPhee, also an equestrian, has been in the same situation. So she took some time away from designing elegance for the likes of celebrities like Serena Williams and Hillary Duff, instead putting her focus on saving animals' lives. Enter the "Eqisafe Blanket."

"When my own horse was affected by the Calabasas ﬁres a few years ago, the ﬁre department actually told us to either turn the horses loose or hose them down so they “BURN” slower," MacPhee wrote on the blanket's Indiegogo page. "That was one of the worst days of my life."

The bright-orange garment MacPhee came up with is flame-retardant, and the blanket has a GPS tracker in it. It can withstand temperatures of up to 700 degrees, according to the IndieGoGo page.

As wildfires become more commonplace in the state, you can never be too prepared, especially when it comes to animals.

"Horses have given me some of the best memories of my life, and it's time to give back," MacPhee wrote. "This is the ﬁrst of many innovations I plan to release this year to protect our amazing 4 legged friends.”

